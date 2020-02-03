In a barbaric case of violence, a man in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh murdered his wife, severed her head and walked to the police station with it on Saturday, February 1.

If that wasn't baffling enough, he even sang the National Anthem before being arrested, reports India Today

The incident, which shocked the police officials at the Jahangirabad police station, is a case of domestic violence leading to murder.

According to the officials, the man in a rage killed his wife after arguing with her and then went on to chop off her head.

He then walked all the way to the police station, situated in the Bahadurpur village, and immediately started singing the National Anthem before chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

After a few minutes of tussle, the police officers were able to snatch the severed head from the man who was then taken into custody.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Chaturvedi said that the man has been identified as Akhilesh Rawat. Rawat was married for two years to his wife Rajani and had a daughter who passed away due to illness.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.