Friendships can be forged anywhere, between anybody; all one needs is an emotional connection. Speaking of friends, a UP man has found an unlikely BFF in a bird.

Have a look at this video shared by Piyush Rai on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT In UP's Amethi, Mohammad Aarif has a unique best friend- A saras bird which follows Aarif whereever the latter goes. The "Jai-Veeru" bonding was forged after Aarif rescued and treated the bird after it got injured last year. pic.twitter.com/eWzCkWKQOP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 23, 2023

Apparently, Mohammad Aarif from Amethi, UP, rescued a Sarus Crane from a farm. The bird had a wound on the leg, so Aarif brought it home and treated the injuries. Since then, the bird never left his side.

While speaking to local media, Aarif revealed how he never expected the bird to stay with him. It follows him wherever he goes and even plays with him in the evenings. It hides in the verandah when other birds come to take him. At times, the bird leaves with its friends, but it always returns in the evening. It’s not friendly with anybody besides Aarif, not even his family.

Twitter is all in aww of this uncanny bond. Have a look at how people are reacting.

This is just so Sweet ♥️ https://t.co/hIR0VZARJ8 — Sнιναм Mιѕняα (@Impeccable4Life) February 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Animals understand love language like no one can! Look at this expression of love, gratitude! They are the love language we all need in our lives! One act of kindness touched this bird and how! Beautiful bond ❤ https://t.co/mBye8G2Hx7 — FalanaDhiikana (@FalanaDhiikana_) February 24, 2023

The bond between human and animal can sometimes rival the bonds between human and human.. https://t.co/FrvTjwPcL1 — Neha Sinha (@nehaa_sinha) February 24, 2023

This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a while https://t.co/sD06PogUbZ — Fee Fi Fo Fum  (@SonderMovement) February 23, 2023