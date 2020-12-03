Recently, the UP police gave a respectful burial to a dog whom the police officers often met at a tea stall in Meerut.

Rakesh was an indie dog, who was even mentioned by PM Modi in one of his Mann Ki Baat episodes. The officers of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) used to look after him after his owner left him behind during lockdown.

He was five years old and succumbed to a kidney and liver infection and was buried with full honours by Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel.

This heartwarming video of his burial by the cops is being appreciated on social media.

Well deserved.