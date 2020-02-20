Giving valuable advice and tips to students during their board exams is important to build their confidence. 

But, that doesn't seem to be the case in Uttar Pradesh where the principal of a private school was caught giving students tips on 'how to cheat'. 

A video of a school principal giving tips to students, in Uttar Pradesh, on cheating in board exams surfaced online. He was secretly filmed by one of the students when he was busy addressing them.

The man was identified as Praveen Mall, who was the manager-cum-principal of a private school in Mau district, about 300 km from Lucknow.

Principal giving advice
Source: www.oneindia.com

This year, the UP government is keeping a close watch on students to check mass cheating and to arrest those who go against the rules. 

In the video, the principal says: 

I can challenge that none of my students ever fail, they have nothing to be scared of. Don't leave any answers. Just put a Rs. 100 note in the answer sheet, the teachers will blindly give you marks. Even if you answer a question wrongly, which is for four marks, they will give you three marks.

Even a state-level  monitoring and control room for CCTV surveillance and monitor voice recordings has been set up. 

Students giving boards
Source: www.thequint.com

Around 2 lakh invigilators have been appointed on duty and nearly 2 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed at various centres in 75 districts of the state. 

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) has identified 938 centres as "sensitive" and 395 as "hyper-sensitive", suggesting that these centres are vulnerable to such practices.

Students giving boards
Source: www.indiatoday.in

People on social media were also shocked by the advice given by the principal and this is what they had to say:

This is the first time that the state government has also launched a Twitter handle for complaints and queries. Helpline numbers, email-id's and toll-free numbers have also been set up to register complaints related to board examinations.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams began across the state on Tuesday.