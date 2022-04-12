Amy Wax, an American law professor from the University of Pennsylvania recently made some racially condescending statements about immigrants in the US - emphasizing Indians. Her controversial comments were made during a live TV show with Tucker Carlson on Fox, a popular right-wing news media outlet with a history of racist propaganda. She criticised Asian and South Asian Indian doctors at Penn Medicine.

She attacked Indians by saying that they were overly critical of everything in the United States, even when "their own country is a shithole." In a video clip shared on Twitter, Wax is heard saying, “Here’s the problem. They (Brahmin women from India) are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet, on some level, their country is a shit hole."

Penn Law professor Amy Wax tells Tucker Carlson that "Blacks" and other "non-western" groups harbor "resentment, shame, and envy" against western people for their "outsized achievements and contributions." pic.twitter.com/jpQmOU554C — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 11, 2022

Wax then attacks Indian immigrants for criticizing things in the US when "their country is a shithole" and goes on to say that "the role of envy and shame in the way that the third world regards the first world [...] creates ingratitude of the most monstrous kind." pic.twitter.com/dUL9coinS9 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 11, 2022

Wax mentioned the caste system and its continued prevalence in India and how Brahmins believe they are above people from other castes. She generalized all Indian immigrants in one graph and called the entire nation a "shit hole."

Some of her prejudiced and outright racist statements include: “There is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-western peoples against western peoples for western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions.”

Rest assured, people are not happy. There are over 1 million views on the video and students launched a petition to fire her from the university.

Ask her who invented mathematics ... lol. Pretty much the lynchpin to all technological advancement. Then do gun powder ... then do steel ... then do modern popular music ... I'll wait. — Frankie Brenn (@frankabrenner) April 11, 2022

.@pennlaw

No one wants to apply to a school where racism like this is open and tolerated. Your shame for not dealing with this "law professor" Amy Wax is going to be spread far and wide.#Racismhttps://t.co/81oDGS0JP4 — KrisS 🔥 Your Vote, Your Voice 🔥 (@MplsMe) April 11, 2022

Does she know this is being recorded? Imagine what she says when she’s not — John Galvin (@JohnGalvinBK) April 11, 2022

This isn’t the first time she’s done this. She told The Daily Pennsylvanian that “everyone wants to go to countries ruled by white Europeans" because of their

"superior" mores. Last year she called for stricter race-based immigration restrictions against Asians. — Bonn (@AnxietyBon) April 11, 2022

As an Indian American immigrant brought here at age of 1, & mostly (D) voter, I have some mixed feelings about this. There are some “inconvenient truths” in some of what she is saying but also painted w/broad brush. There is discrimination between Indians at home & abroad sadly. — JD303 (@suniljoed) April 11, 2022

These are horribly derogatory and backward comments, especially from someone who is an Ivy League professor.