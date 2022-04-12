Amy Wax, an American law professor from the University of Pennsylvania recently made some racially condescending statements about immigrants in the US - emphasizing Indians. Her controversial comments were made during a live TV show with Tucker Carlson on Fox, a popular right-wing news media outlet with a history of racist propaganda. She criticised Asian and South Asian Indian doctors at Penn Medicine.

She attacked Indians by saying that they were overly critical of everything in the United States, even when "their own country is a shithole." In a video clip shared on Twitter, Wax is heard saying, “Here’s the problem. They (Brahmin women from India) are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet, on some level, their country is a shit hole." 

Wax mentioned the caste system and its continued prevalence in India and how Brahmins believe they are above people from other castes. She generalized all Indian immigrants in one graph and called the entire nation a "shit hole."

Some of her prejudiced and outright racist statements include: “There is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-western peoples against western peoples for western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions.”

Rest assured, people are not happy. There are over 1 million views on the video and students launched a petition to fire her from the university.

These are horribly derogatory and backward comments, especially from someone who is an Ivy League professor. 