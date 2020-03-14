WHO has declared coronavirus a pandemic. It has affected more than 1,26,000 people and claimed over 4,000 lives worldwide.

As the number of cases are rising almost every day, governments of various countries are trying to do all they can to contain its spread as 127 countries have been affected globally. 

And while countries like the U.S and Italy are under lockdown amid the outbreak, overseas students are facing problems as their campuses have shutdown. 

In the US, Amherst College has moved its classes online as students have been asked to vacate school grounds. Other popular colleges like Harvard, Wesleyan University, Grinnel College, University of California, Santa Barbara, University of Michigan have also shut down on-campus activities. 

However, overseas students, parents and teachers have criticised the move as college authorities are being inconsiderate of the needs of low-income or overseas students.

According to reports, students are being given short deadlines to vacate the campus but many still haven't figured out how or where they are going to go. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Emma Forbes, a Harvard student said: 

Many people still have not yet figured out how they are going to go home or where they are going to go, because some people don't have a home to go to. 

And it seems like the students appeals didn't go in vain. Parents did come forth to offer help. 

In times likes these, it's heartening to see people help each other out. 

There are others who are making appeals to parents of local students in the US to open their homes to those who don't have anywhere else to go. 

In India, the number of confirmed cases reported, with regards to coronavirus, has risen to 83. 