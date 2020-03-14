WHO has declared coronavirus a pandemic. It has affected more than 1,26,000 people and claimed over 4,000 lives worldwide.

As the number of cases are rising almost every day, governments of various countries are trying to do all they can to contain its spread as 127 countries have been affected globally.

BREAKING: The World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a "pandemic," pointing to the over 118,000 cases of the coronavirus illness in more than 110 countries and territories around the world https://t.co/iXxyQ16TyP — TIME (@TIME) March 11, 2020

And while countries like the U.S and Italy are under lockdown amid the outbreak, overseas students are facing problems as their campuses have shutdown.

In the US, Amherst College has moved its classes online as students have been asked to vacate school grounds. Other popular colleges like Harvard, Wesleyan University, Grinnel College, University of California, Santa Barbara, University of Michigan have also shut down on-campus activities.

However, overseas students, parents and teachers have criticised the move as college authorities are being inconsiderate of the needs of low-income or overseas students.

According to reports , students are being given short deadlines to vacate the campus but many still haven't figured out how or where they are going to go. In an interview with Al Jazeera , Emma Forbes, a Harvard student said:

Many people still have not yet figured out how they are going to go home or where they are going to go, because some people don't have a home to go to.

Pretty crazy that @Harvard has given all students a FIVE DAY notice to pack up and leave campus. Many kids can’t afford to go home on such a short notice. — Tom L. Osborn (@TomLeeOsborn) March 10, 2020

Telling your students “leave campus today and take your laptop” is not a plan! — roxane gay (@rgay) March 11, 2020

the decision to make people leave campus when the university KNOWS there are people with food/housing-insecure living situations or shitty family situations is the most classist dumb bullshit i’ve ever read. i guess this is what happens when rich white cishet men are — chaotic lesbian abolitionist 🌈💫 (@angrybrowndyke) March 10, 2020

And it seems like the students appeals didn't go in vain. Parents did come forth to offer help.

In times likes these, it's heartening to see people help each other out.

There are others who are making appeals to parents of local students in the US to open their homes to those who don't have anywhere else to go.

Dear Parents of college students: A lot of campuses are closing with #coronavirus and most will be closed in 2-3 weeks. Please consider opening your homes and hearts to your children’s overseas friends who cannot afford to travel or take the risk with their visas. Thank you ♥️ — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) March 10, 2020

And it seems like the students appeals didn't go in vain. Parents did come forth to offer help.

My kid is in high school, but one of their friends is a boarding student at the school who’s from China. She’s staying with us for break since she can’t go home. — MelBrannen (@MelBrannen) March 10, 2020

We are opening our home today to a tired Warren campaign staffer who needs a place to veg out for a few days. — Ruth Molly’s mom Heartbroken (@RuthLoisDev) March 10, 2020

I already told my son, who’s college is only 25 miles away, that if his closes stranded kids can come stay at our house. — Rhiannon Z. (@ReeZeeBreeezy) March 11, 2020

I have space, and a dog in Maryland, US — Wash Your Hands (@Mkdgoldstone) March 10, 2020

Yes! Taking in an extra from Taiwan — Elizabeth (@ejcweaver) March 10, 2020

Here to host in Boston if anyone needs a place! — Macy Donaway (@MacyDonaway) March 11, 2020

In times likes these, it's heartening to see people help each other out.

In India, the number of confirmed cases reported, with regards to coronavirus, has risen to 83.