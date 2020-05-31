We all love the Avengers. Billions do. So, it is not unusual to hear about birthday, weddings, and of course shallow parties following the popular superheroes' theme. But have you ever heard of an Avengers orgy?

Who am I kidding? You've probably seen it as porn. But this is real life, my dudes!

A couple in the US are planning a massive Avengers-themed orgy for when lockdown finally ends.

The brains behind the whole costume-sex fest are Bob, a software engineer and his partner, a sex therapist named Alyssa. They are calling it 'Post Pandemic Pan-Philadelphia Orgy', Ladbible reported.

And even though the whole thing started out as a joke, they now plan on seeing it through.

Speaking to reporters about the Alyssa said:

This would be new territory for us, but it's something that we've been open to.

Bob also spoke about the idea to the press:

Humanity is currently in the middle of the largest dry spell in all of history, that's what inspired the flyers... It may seem strange to advertise an orgy in such a public way, but yes, we wanted to bring a smile to our neighbours' faces.

It would also appear that a lot of people have agreed to join them. Well, we wish them a successful endeavour.