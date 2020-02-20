US President Donald Trump is going to visit India for two days from 24th-25th February along with his wife Melania Trump.

And, during this two-day trip US First Lady Melania Trump is expected to visit Delhi government schools to see how 'happiness classes' are implemented by Kejriwal's government.

Melania Trump will be attending a "happiness class" in one of the #Delhi government schools.https://t.co/sKjGfrXRhO — India Today (@IndiaToday) February 20, 2020

According to reports, Melania will be touring the classrooms of Delhi government schools on 25th February. CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will also be present to welcome her to the capital.

Melania Trump will be attending a 'happiness class' for about an hour where students are taught to co-exist with each other in harmony.

This curriculum was introduced two years ago by Manish Sisodia to reduce stress among school children. It involves 40 minutes of meditation, relaxing and even outdoor activities.

The visit will take place simultaneously when US President Donald Trump will be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump will be arriving in Delhi on 24th February and they will travel with PM Modi to Gujarat to inaugurate the Motera Stadium in a gala event.