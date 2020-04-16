The United States of America has become the new hub of COVID-19 as it has surpassed China, the epicentre of the virus in the number of infected cases.

Presently, there are over 6,50,000 cases of Coronavirus in the States and they are expected to grow from here.

Amid the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in America, Donald Trump has presented the freezing of US funding to the World Health Organization.

Withdrawing funding from the World Health Organization during an international health crisis is reckless, shortsighted, and could cost people their lives. I honestly can't think of a worse idea. https://t.co/pJxCaEEPMZ — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) April 15, 2020

This is his direct response to what he believes is the slow reaction in part of the WHO in raising alarm over the global threat. He claims that the WHO was too “China-centric” in its response.

Trump halts WHO funding, claims cover up



Mutters “Everybody knows what’s going on there”



LOL LOL LOL pic.twitter.com/dg5Cm0tHuE — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) April 14, 2020

In a White House briefing, he said:

Today I’m instructing my administration to stop funding of the WHO while a review is conducted to assess the WHO’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier, when Trump was hitting at WHO’s inefficiency and bias, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO had appealed to him to not “politicize the matter”. He had said:

If you want to be exploited and if you want to have many more body bags, then you do it. If you don’t want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it.

The @WHO director-general @DrTedros has responded to Donald Trump halting US funding for the body.



"This is a time for all of us to be united in our common struggle against a common threat."



More: https://t.co/VGwVJFv7fC pic.twitter.com/jWb2TUaThW — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) April 15, 2020

And this is not the first time, he is having a difficult time dealing with WHO or health services in general. On 7th February, his administration had suggested that the US contribution $400m be slashed to half.

This might affect the funding of the WHO by a lot. The USA provided under 15 per cent of the WHO”s budget in the year 2018-19. While the USA is the largest donor, there are many organizations, such as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation who would be willing to fill the gap left by the USA.

Thanks so much @melindagates, @BillGates and the @gatesfoundation for your outstanding support to the world during this crisis and additional contribution of $150M to the global #COVID19 response. Together! https://t.co/pB4uOaUKJF — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 16, 2020

However, this will happen only in the short term, and the organization would have a tough time surviving in the long run without the USA’s financial support.