US President Donald Trump was impeached on the charges of abuse of power by the House of Representatives early this morning. In a 230 to 197 vote count, the House elected to impeach Donald Trump, who becomes only the 3rd American President to be impeached.

Donald Trump will now face a Senate trial just a little over 3 years after he was first confirmed as US President.

Al Jazeera reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying, "It is tragic that the president's reckless actions, make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice."

The previous two presidents to be impeached, Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998, both held on to their jobs after neither was convicted in the Senate.