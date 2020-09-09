US President Donald Trump has reportedly been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts at resolving worldwide conflicts, specifically brokering the “historic peace agreement” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

President Trump has been nominated by right-wing Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who reportedly stated in his nomination letter that Trump achieved 'new dynamics in protracted conflicts' including North & South Korea, and Kashmir in India.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde is known for his critical views on Islam, his support for anti-immigration, and for once comparing hijabs to Ku Klux Klan and Nazi outfits.

Naturally, social media had a lot to say about the nomination.

2020 is the most bizzare year ever https://t.co/KhpsmrEoec — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 9, 2020

Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize... there really is no irony left is there. A man bereft of intelligence, honour and compassion worthy of nothing but scorn and ignominious incarceration or exile. pic.twitter.com/PdhYEIbiPP — Radical Rhymes (@RhymesRadical) September 9, 2020

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for helping Israel-UAE peace deal. But what about his instigation against Blacks? It's a cruel joke with Black community. — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) September 9, 2020

Trump's first tweet today will be about the Nobel peace prize and not the nearly 200,000 dead Americans. https://t.co/tuJfUdmtZi — DB Cooper. (@RealDBeeCooper) September 9, 2020

I just got a push notification from an Israeli news site that Trump is a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize because of UAE-Israel peace. When will people get that it is REALLY EASY to nominate someone for the Nobel? It’s almost meaningless. — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) September 9, 2020

Breaking news.

Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace prize!!!!

If he can be nominated for that I wanna know why I can't get nominated for fucking slimmer of the year.....or Mr doesn't fucking swear a lot......

Worlds gone fucking mad ah telt thee..... — Mike Keal (@budmonster1) September 9, 2020

Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.



Can anyone recommend a good UFO cult for me to join? Similar to Heaven's Gate but with better footwear. — Adam S. (@bialynia) September 9, 2020

can you believe that Trump, the man who encouraged the US police to shoot black protesters is being nominated for a fucking nobel peace prize? what the fuck is 2020 — Aaron (@aaronmg__) September 9, 2020

Donald Trump being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize whilst US citizens are being murdered in the streets by the state is just so on point for how messed up we are as a species. — Simon Davies 🏳️‍🌈 (@MyNameIsSimon88) September 9, 2020

Donald Trump and NOMINATION for a Nobel Peace Prize?!?!?!



WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU 2020?!?!



What's next? North Korea winning the physics prize for the nuclear weapons?



Wake me up when its 2021 and the world makes sense again #ImOut #NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/mtxzpZB9Fk — Leooooo (@TheAnxiousTeac2) September 9, 2020

Dear Nobel Prize givers,



Yes, Donald Trump should receive a Nobel Peace Prize. Afterwards, close shop. Thanks. @NobelPrize

. https://t.co/aEBHhi10Ub — Dr. Lemayian Njenga Karugia J. PhD. (@johnnjenga) September 9, 2020

Donald Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 😂 Along with past nominees such as Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini so... pic.twitter.com/08w8XaOyIR — SHINee'sWife 이태민 아내 Jonghyun, you did well 💎🌹 (@LeeTaeminsWife) September 9, 2020

Trump, or the Nobel Prize committee, is yet to respond to the nomination. Currently, the USA is witnessing one of the most widespread protests in recent history, with people demanding an end to institutionalized racism and racial profiling by police forces.