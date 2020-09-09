US President Donald Trump has reportedly been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts at resolving worldwide conflicts, specifically brokering the “historic peace agreement” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Donald Trump
Source: Rolling Stones

President Trump has been nominated by right-wing Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who reportedly stated in his nomination letter that Trump achieved 'new dynamics in protracted conflicts' including North & South Korea, and Kashmir in India. 

Christian Tybring-Gjedde
Source: Resett

Christian Tybring-Gjedde is known for his critical views on Islam, his support for anti-immigration, and for once comparing hijabs to Ku Klux Klan and Nazi outfits. 

Naturally, social media had a lot to say about the nomination. 

Trump, or the Nobel Prize committee, is yet to respond to the nomination. Currently, the USA is witnessing one of the most widespread protests in recent history, with people demanding an end to institutionalized racism and racial profiling by police forces.