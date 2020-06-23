In what could come as a direct hit to many Indian nationals, US President Donald Trump has decided to suspend the H-1B, H-2B, and some categories of H-4, J, and L visas till the end of this year.

Trump said that the step was taken to help domestic professionals in a time of crisis induced by the pandemic. The decision has been met with a lot of criticism.

Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 22, 2020

H1b visas are for "highly skilled" workers, ie those often with advanced degrees. The jobs left vacant will likely not go to "poor Americans" who wouldn't qualify for them, and will result in the loss of a ton of tax and consumer dollar to the US economy. https://t.co/ciOKR43bQY — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) June 22, 2020

It’s pretty incredible how many of the smartest people in Silicon Valley came here on H1B visas.



We’re probably talking millions of jobs created.



The world is not zero sum. — Austen Allred (@Austen) June 22, 2020

H1-B visa is the most popular among Indian IT companies. The US rolls out 85,000 of these visas each year for highly skilled foreign professionals.

Meanwhile L1 visas allow companies to transfer employees for the time span of 7 years.

I was on an H1B visa for 10 yrs. Started a company with co-founders also on H1Bs. Hired American employees, served US customers. This was our American dream.



But today the same company could be started anywhere. Why would the next generation bother if they can’t get a visa? — Matt Turck (@mattturck) June 23, 2020

Donald Trump, who has never been a big fan of H1 B visas, has wanted to bring reforms for a long time now.

This is the right time 4 Indian It professionals to realise there is a home back here that u need to build & show trump by becoming a tech giant nation

Suspension of H1B has led to realisation that no matter how go you r,that's not ur home,they can throw u away anytime

#H1B — Sagar Trivedi (@realsagartrived) June 23, 2020

After successful Namaste Trump, India's Friend, Dolund Tramp, sent his thanks and greetings by:



Suspension of H1B visas for one year. #H1Bvisas pic.twitter.com/9aOg3BuPIy — Wesley Rajkumar (@theactualwesley) June 23, 2020

1/ This is absolutely unfortunate that @realDonaldTrump has decided to block J1 and H1-B visas for the year. This is a massive impact for aspiring students like us. I had strong plans and offers to attend couple of labs/ universities as a VRS which requires a J-1 visa. — Diganta Misra ツ (@DigantaMisra1) June 22, 2020

We've funded overseas events.

We've funded local events.

We've spent hundreds of crores on India-US relation while it's clear from day 1 that TRUMP wants to only Make America Great Again.



This is an expensive relationship for us. Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai? #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/Jm47WoHDgv — dharm d rana (@dharmdrana) June 23, 2020

Hosted such a mega event for Trump, spent crores of rupees on his visit and what we get H1B visa suspension.

Dear @narendramodi



Ask your beloved friend to reconsider his decision otherwise lacs of IT professionals will suffer. #NamasteTrump — अमित बंसल (@amit7794) June 23, 2020

Modi spent 100 crores for Namaste trump



This is what we get back



1️⃣ Warns India with Retaliation

2️⃣ More Corona cases in Ahmedabad

3️⃣ Cancellation of H-1B Visa pic.twitter.com/p4ag9LB0Q4 — H Raja (@HRajaOffl) June 23, 2020

Modi Welcomed trump in very Excellent Manner by saying Namaste Trump.



And Now Dolund Trump is Suspending H-1B Visas.



Bhakts be Aatmanirbhar From Now. pic.twitter.com/RZyN6CDuQt — चौधरी अभिषेक पटेल (@abhismart780) June 23, 2020

The suspension of visas till the end of the year means that people who don't have a valid non-immigrant visa will not be allowed to enter the US until December 31, if they are not in the country right now.



However, those already in the US with their families are safe.