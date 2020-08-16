In yet another distressing case, a 13-year-old girl was raped and brutally murdered in the Lakhimpuri Kheri district of UP. Her body was found in the sugarcane fields yesterday. While horrid details about the gruesome incident have seemingly come to light, the police have denied most speculations that include but are not limited to strangulation and mutilation.

The incident is said to have occurred on Friday, in a village close to the Nepal border and about 130 Km from Lucknow.

According to the police, the autopsy report specifically mentioned rape and strangulation. "The girl's post mortem has confirmed rape. The two accused had been arrested already. We will file charges for rape, murder and also under the National Security Act," said the district police chief, in a statement given to NDTV.

The girl reportedly went missing on Friday, sometime in the afternoon. "We went looking for her everywhere. Found her in the sugarcane field. Her eyes had been gouged out. Her tongue was cut and strangled with a dupatta," said the girl's father.

The police have booked two men in the case, but further details are still developing. This isn't the first case of rape and murder of a minor coming out from the state even in a week. The former CM of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati took to Twitter to condemn the heinous crime, calling it shameful.