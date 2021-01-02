Two years is a long time to wait for something you've lost. One even loses hope.

Omendra Soni, a man from Kanpur got to know about his lost car two years after it was stolen from a service centre. But wait, this is not the news.

An officer of the UP police was using his car, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Thanks to the service centre that called Omendra seeking his feedback, he found his lost car. Shocked at the query, he reached the centre and was told that the car was returned to SO Bithoor, Kaushlendra Pratap Singh after service.

When his car was stolen in December, 2018, he had filed an FIR but the vehicle could not be found.

The police officer, in his defence, claimed he had found the car abandoned after which it was seized. However, he did not elaborate on the date when the vehicle was found.

The news didn't surprise netizens because obviously it's UP, but they did not leave any chance to make comments on UP police.

Mainstreaming Criminals !

A UP initiative !! https://t.co/Dlwatb3Yzr — Yeoman Warder മണ്ണിന്റെ മകൻ (@tom_thumb7) January 1, 2021

Kanpur man’s stolen car found after 2 years. UP police officer (SO bitthoor) was using it.



If you lost your vehicle, don't look for thieves, instead look for up police, you may find you vehicle easily.@Uppolice@dgpup@CMOfficeUP @UPGovt @kanpurnagarpol @igrangekanpur — Intolerant Tripathi (@Prads_T) January 2, 2021

अगर चोरीकी कार पुलीस इस्तेमाल करें तो क्या उसे चोरी कहे?



Kanpur man’s stolen car found after 2 years. UP police officer was using it - lucknow - Hindustan Times https://t.co/dKcnVIspmU — केदार (@KedarShukla) January 2, 2021

Now I have New Years type feelings https://t.co/XNYxDB7IAi — ج۔ع۔ا۔ (@ariyanas) January 1, 2021

The weird revelation has left the UP police embarrased and the entire case would now be inquired into and anyone found responsible would face serious departmental action.

So much for law and order, right?