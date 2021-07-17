Madhopatti, a small village in the Jaunpur district of UP, has 75 households in total and almost every house has a member in the Union and State Civil Services.

The village also holds the record of having four siblings in the Civil Services. Vinay Kumar, the oldest of them cleared the exam in 1955. He retired as chief secretary of Bihar.

The first civil servant from Madhopatti was Khan Bahadur Syed Mohammad Mustafa who joined the civil services in 1914.

Over the years, this village has given India over 50 civil servants. But reports suggest that there's not much improvement in the state of village roads and other infrastructure.

Also there's no coaching institute for the exam preparation.

Residents of this village have shown that nothing is impossible to achieve with hard work and dedication.