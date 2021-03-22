Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has a lot of opinions on a lot of things. Also, he gets 'shocked' very easily. The guy has not even served the state for one month and already has a list of highly questionable comments against his name. Here we look at some of them.

1. In one of his latest remarks, the CM noted that it was America which ruled India for 200 years.

As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in handling the pandemic. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world... it is struggling at present.

#WATCH "...As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

"America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat



This is what happens when WhatsApp forwards are your source of information!



God help India.



pic.twitter.com/5l2GY9QbGP — Rofl Republic (@i_the_indian_) March 21, 2021

America and British for Tirath Singh Rawat. pic.twitter.com/YltH5HnjAn — Rokithraju (@rokithraju20) March 21, 2021

2. That time when he asked women why do they not produce more kids if they want more ration from the government?!



Those having 10 children got 50 kg (ration) while those with 20 got one quintal. People with two children got 10 kg. People built stores and found buyers. Who is to blame for this? Now you are jealous of it. When there was time, you produced only two. Why didn't you produce 20?

“Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday said poor families struggling to feed themselves amid the Covid pandemic should have had 20 children if they wanted more rations from a central government scheme that distributes food grains and pulses.” https://t.co/fgM4yQcwQp — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) March 21, 2021

3. He also said that women wearing ripped jeans can't provide the right environment at home for children because they set up a 'bad example'.

(Women) showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids These are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home?

Uttarakhand’s CM Tirath Singh Rawat said that women are setting a “bad example” for society and leading to substance abuse by wearing ripped jeans.https://t.co/NiyKne4Ezh pic.twitter.com/7isAz1EK6Z — News18.com (@news18dotcom) March 17, 2021

Tirath Singh Rawat has a problem with ripped jeans, but not his ripped knowledge of history! — Navdeep Singh Jalbera (@NavdeepSingh_7) March 21, 2021

4. Also, not too long ago, he exclaimed that Modiji will be worshipped like Lord Ram in the future.

Just like during earlier times, Lord Ram had done good work for society and so people started considering him as god, similarly, in future, the same thing will happen with our beloved Prime Minister too.

#WATCH | Lord Ram worked for the same society & people started to believe that He was a God. In the coming time, Narendra Modi will also be seen at par with Him (Lord Ram): Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/xjw04hSsai — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Adding this gem to my thread. https://t.co/cAESHLbIZ3 — Ashwini (@winnie__more) March 18, 2021

5. And lastly, this gem of a statement when he said that if you come to the university and show your body, what do you think will happen?

A girl came in wearing a half-cut dress. Toh aise dekh rahe the ladke usko, ki bas aa gayi Mumbai se. Uska kuch din aisa mazaak bana kyunki saare peeche bhaagna shuru kar diye. University mein padhne aaye ho. Kyun? Aur badan dikha rahe ho.

You can watch the video, here:

Someone needs to go back to school.