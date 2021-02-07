Devastating visuals coming from Uttarakhand as a massive glacier burst in the Chamoli district in the state. According to initial reports.



ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred earlier today. (Photo source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/8qDJcsbbDt — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

As of now, houses in the area along with Rishigana Power Project have been damaged.



Devastation was caught on camera, video that has been circulating online shows the scale of the havoc it wreaked on its way

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Reportedly, ITBP and SDRF teams have been sent to rescue people.



Uttarakhand: Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of Dhauliganga river.



The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have left for the spot. — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Post the glacial burst, there was major flooding in Dhauliganga.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Rescue workers reach Reni village in Joshimath area of Chamoli district.



(Video credit - police) pic.twitter.com/pXdBubzUCj — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

According to reports, 100 people are feared missing while there are around 100-150 casualties.



100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash to ANI pic.twitter.com/JoR76lWEAb — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Till now, 5 NDRF teams, and two ITBP have been sent for rescue operations. Meanwhile, more NDRF teams are being organized for the same.



आप 1905 पर भी सम्पर्क कर सकते हैं https://t.co/WnpJRbcUek — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

SN Pradhan while in conversation with PTI shared that:

We are working to airlift three-four more teams from the Hindon IAF base near Delhi.

Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. People living on the bank of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest: Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

There were over 150 labourers at the Rishiganga power project at the time.



This is a developing story and more details are awaited.