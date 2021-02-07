Devastating visuals coming from Uttarakhand as a massive glacier burst in the Chamoli district in the state. According to initial reports.

As of now, houses in the area along with Rishigana Power Project have been damaged.

Devastation was caught on camera, video that has been circulating online shows the scale of the havoc it wreaked on its way

Reportedly, ITBP and SDRF teams have been sent to rescue people.

Post the glacial burst, there was major flooding in Dhauliganga. 

According to reports, 100 people are feared missing while there are around 100-150 casualties.

Till now, 5 NDRF teams, and two ITBP have been sent for rescue operations. Meanwhile, more NDRF teams are being organized for the same. 

SN Pradhan while in conversation with PTI shared that:  

We are working to airlift three-four more teams from the Hindon IAF base near Delhi.

There were over 150 labourers at the Rishiganga power project at the time. 

This is a developing story and more details are awaited. 