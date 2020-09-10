Uttarakhand government has initiated a project called Tourist Incentive Coupon under which tourists visiting the state will be offered INR 1000 for their accommodation.



Reportedly, this offer will be applicable to people who opt for a 3-day online booking at any hotel or homestay in Uttarakhand.

This is being done to enhance the state of tourism in Uttarakhand.

Satpal Maharaj, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister commented that:



The tourists will be given the discount coupon while registering themselves on the government portal under tourist category. They will then be able to use the coupon during their stay in a hotel or homestay in the tourist spots of the state.

The decision for this pilot project was given a green light at a cabinet meeting.



To make up for the loss due to the pandemic, other states have also come up with innovative ideas including Madhya Pradesh with the same motive in mind.