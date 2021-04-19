The central government has announced that all persons above 18 years of age will be eligible for taking the Covid-19 vaccination from 1st May.

Everyone above 18 years to be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1 as Govt liberalises vaccination strategy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2021

Netizens are quite happy and relieved with this decision that the government has taken to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Thanks to @narendramodi @PMOIndia for taking this amazing decision it's late but never mind finally it was excellent step to stop the spread of Covid. Jai Hind.@ObhanAjay — Vinayak Naik (@naik_vinayak) April 19, 2021

It’s a right step n only solution to control COVID — pk (@pramodchaudhary) April 19, 2021

The news we were all waiting for. Prayers that the the vaccine wins the race against the virus for all. 🙏 #VaccineForAll https://t.co/FD89Xfhhnk — Richa S (@MumbaiMuggle) April 19, 2021

Finally some good news — Siddharth (@siddharthpaarth) April 19, 2021

I know I'm supposed to be overjoyed reading this. I always imagined I'll be, but maybe there's little energy left in the mind right now, perhaps too many have suffered too much already for us to celebrate anything at the moment. Relieved and grateful, most certainly. https://t.co/Qvwx7vcjkF — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) April 19, 2021

Chaliye der aaye durust aaye, hopefully there's adequate amount of vaccines this time around 🙏 https://t.co/RyOYjvdrlY — KUNTAL NANDY🏹🎯 (@kuntalknandi3) April 19, 2021

Hmare number aa gye😅 https://t.co/Z3IbM70Col — SURBHI SHARMA 🇮🇳(RCB❤) (@Imsurbhis) April 19, 2021

Great decision! — gogreen (@Peacelover65) April 19, 2021

Finally something has been done. — Babar IQBAL. (@MagrayBabar) April 19, 2021

This comes after PM Modi held meetings with leading doctors and top pharma companies on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Do get vaccinated when your turn comes.