The central government has announced that all persons above 18 years of age will be eligible for taking the Covid-19 vaccination from 1st May. 

Netizens are quite happy and relieved with this decision that the government has taken to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country. 

This comes after PM Modi held meetings with leading doctors and top pharma companies on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.  

Do get vaccinated when your turn comes. 