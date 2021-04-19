The central government has announced that all persons above 18 years of age will be eligible for taking the Covid-19 vaccination from 1st May.
Netizens are quite happy and relieved with this decision that the government has taken to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
It’s a right step n only solution to control COVID— pk (@pramodchaudhary) April 19, 2021
Much required. https://t.co/5rJXzKhSbk— Purnima Verma (@purnimaverma) April 19, 2021
The news we were all waiting for. Prayers that the the vaccine wins the race against the virus for all. 🙏 #VaccineForAll https://t.co/FD89Xfhhnk— Richa S (@MumbaiMuggle) April 19, 2021
Finally some good news— Siddharth (@siddharthpaarth) April 19, 2021
Very good effective decision. https://t.co/oqVg81HGkN— Tapan Roy16.02.1946 (@roytapankumar) April 19, 2021
I know I'm supposed to be overjoyed reading this. I always imagined I'll be, but maybe there's little energy left in the mind right now, perhaps too many have suffered too much already for us to celebrate anything at the moment. Relieved and grateful, most certainly. https://t.co/Qvwx7vcjkF— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) April 19, 2021
Chaliye der aaye durust aaye, hopefully there's adequate amount of vaccines this time around 🙏 https://t.co/RyOYjvdrlY— KUNTAL NANDY🏹🎯 (@kuntalknandi3) April 19, 2021
Best news ever! https://t.co/uTLiv2AuQp— Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) April 19, 2021
Finally!! I can’t wait to get vaccinated. https://t.co/auAtGKYV7M— समया. (@justbeingwaqt) April 19, 2021
Hmare number aa gye😅 https://t.co/Z3IbM70Col— SURBHI SHARMA 🇮🇳(RCB❤) (@Imsurbhis) April 19, 2021
Thanks Govt. Of India. https://t.co/n8JyRgHejb— PARTHA CHAKRABORTY (@ParthaArjun92) April 19, 2021
Well done @narendramodi @drharshvardhan @CMOMaharashtra hopefully the supply problem has been fixed.— Rakesh Kotian (@rakesh72) April 19, 2021
Great decision!— gogreen (@Peacelover65) April 19, 2021
Finally something has been done.— Babar IQBAL. (@MagrayBabar) April 19, 2021
This comes after PM Modi held meetings with leading doctors and top pharma companies on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
Do get vaccinated when your turn comes.