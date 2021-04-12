India has seen a massive surge of 1,68,912 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to over 1.35 crore. This makes India the second worst-hit country in the world.
While the cases continue to rise, election rallies are being held in poll-bound states and religious gatherings are taking place. Several states like Delhi and Maharashtra are also reporting shortage of COVID beds in hospitals.
View of Ganga Aarti in Har ki Pauri Haridwar, no mask on anyone's face, no social distancing, is there a corona in the country or not ??
Uttarakhand: People take a holy dip in Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal says, "General public will be allowed here till 7 am. After that, this area will be reserved for akharas". pic.twitter.com/9PtcP9WwwG
#KumbhMela2021 | Thousands participate in the second 'shahi snan' of Maha Kumbh in Haridwar— NDTV (@ndtv) April 12, 2021
Thousands Of Devotees Gather In Haridwar For Kumbh Amid Covid https://t.co/GTWAGoumYq pic.twitter.com/H7a6dFVDw7— NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) April 11, 2021
A day ahead of the Shahi Snan - considered to be an auspicious day to take holy dip in the Ganges - more than one lakh devotees were seen on the banks of the river, in clear violation of the COVID-19 rules#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zirTHvvkWy— NDTV (@ndtv) April 11, 2021
Election rally of #UnitedAlliance at Alipurduar in West Bengal. #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/KDAjus2y8s— Spartacus (@SDey83) April 7, 2021
#WATCH | Sadhus of Juna Akhara take second 'shahi snan' at Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/ALqFQHH2nO— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds a roads show in Panihati, North 24 Paraganas pic.twitter.com/TTIfMtOELj— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
Nagpur: Resident doctors of Govt Medical College&Hospital hold protest against District administration alleging shortage of oxygen beds, Remdesivir injections as COVID cases rise in the district— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
Dist administration must treat this situation as a national emergency, says a doctor pic.twitter.com/HV0eH28aU7
Uttarakhand: Sadhus participate in the second 'shahi snan' of Maha Kumbh at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/VMjd4h5Gcp— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021
#COVID19 situation worsening in Gujarat, India.— CRYPTIC_ (@skullbone_9) April 9, 2021
There are no beds available in hospitals, no space at crematoria and no medicines like remdesivir injection, shortage of ventilators and ICU beds.
Covid Exposed the healthcare infrastructure of “GUJARAT”#COVID19India #IPL2021 #IPL pic.twitter.com/hjR5fQ4mCo
Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Ranaghat Dakshin#WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/NZHkXYzln4— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee campaigns in Bardhaman pic.twitter.com/5sVackMriR— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
A private hospital in Jaipur claims that the corona vaccine stock in the hospital is over. People coming for vaccination are being turned away. Watch this ground report #ReporterDiary: @AnkurWadhawan | https://t.co/FAHzdk9TO8 pic.twitter.com/xKMYHF8hYg— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 12, 2021
Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital turns its lobby area into a #Covid19 ward. @nolanentreeo reports on current situation in Karnataka #ITVideo #India #Maharashtra #Mumbai #Karnataka #Coronavirus #CovidSurge #CovidWave pic.twitter.com/zl7aOrn9K0— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 12, 2021
"My doctors and nurses are very tired, they have no enthusiasm left. Every patient is critical. Its a 15-20 times jump in 2 weeks."- Mumbai's KEM Hospital Dean @themojostory, also asking the city's rich to lay off the demand for private rooms. Full show: https://t.co/wtQ4yafugD pic.twitter.com/OblrtWi1Rv— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 12, 2021
In order to overcome the shortage of beds, a banquet hall, located in front of in Central #Delhi's Daryaganj, has been converted into a 120-bed #COVID19 centre.#CoronavirusIndia— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 12, 2021
The largest vaccination centre in #Mumbai has run out of vaccines. Several hundreds of people who had registered for vaccination have gathered to demand answers. Officials claim, there is no stock. #StopVaccinationPolitics pic.twitter.com/l6fkZ032ee— Priyanka Sharma (@PatrkarPriyanka) April 9, 2021
Where #Maharashtra is leading and things which we do not wants to see #vaccine out of stock 😥 in #Mumbai earlier - Beds, Plasm, #Remdisivir & now #vaccine out of stock.— Mukesh Vashdev Makhija 🇮🇳 (@Mukeshspeaking) April 8, 2021
@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @narendramodi. @ZeeNews @TOIIndiaNews. Vaccines out of stock realy? This of Holy Family Hospital, Bandra West, Mumbai. Just 10 minutes back. My vaccination was scheduled today. pic.twitter.com/LkvanbNJy3— SAMIR PAGE (@SAMIRPAGE) April 8, 2021
A close examination of these crowds will show us that most people are not wearing masks or observing social distancing.