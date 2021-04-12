India has seen a massive surge of 1,68,912 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to over 1.35 crore. This makes India the second worst-hit country in the world.

While the cases continue to rise, election rallies are being held in poll-bound states and religious gatherings are taking place. Several states like Delhi and Maharashtra are also reporting shortage of COVID beds in hospitals.

Source: Scroll

A close examination of these crowds will show us that most people are not wearing masks or observing social distancing.