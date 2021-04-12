India has seen a massive surge of 1,68,912 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to over 1.35 crore. This makes India the second worst-hit country in the world.

While the cases continue to rise, election rallies are being held in poll-bound states and religious gatherings are taking place. Several states like Delhi and Maharashtra are also reporting shortage of COVID beds in hospitals.

View of Ganga Aarti in Har ki Pauri Haridwar, no mask on anyone's face, no social distancing, is there a corona in the country or not ??



Uttarakhand: People take a holy dip in Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.



#KumbhMela2021 | Thousands participate in the second 'shahi snan' of Maha Kumbh in Haridwar



Nagpur: Resident doctors of Govt Medical College&Hospital hold protest against District administration alleging shortage of oxygen beds, Remdesivir injections as COVID cases rise in the district



#COVID19 situation worsening in Gujarat, India.

There are no beds available in hospitals, no space at crematoria and no medicines like remdesivir injection, shortage of ventilators and ICU beds.

Covid Exposed the healthcare infrastructure of “GUJARAT”#COVID19India #IPL2021 #IPL pic.twitter.com/hjR5fQ4mCo — CRYPTIC_ (@skullbone_9) April 9, 2021

A private hospital in Jaipur claims that the corona vaccine stock in the hospital is over. People coming for vaccination are being turned away.

"My doctors and nurses are very tired, they have no enthusiasm left. Every patient is critical. Its a 15-20 times jump in 2 weeks."- Mumbai's KEM Hospital Dean, also asking the city's rich to lay off the demand for private rooms.

In order to overcome the shortage of beds, a banquet hall, located in front of in Central #Delhi's Daryaganj, has been converted into a 120-bed #COVID19 centre.#CoronavirusIndia

The largest vaccination centre in Mumbai has run out of vaccines. Several hundreds of people who had registered for vaccination have gathered to demand answers. Officials claim, there is no stock.

Where #Maharashtra is leading and things which we do not wants to see #vaccine out of stock 😥 in #Mumbai earlier - Beds, Plasm, #Remdisivir & now #vaccine out of stock.

A close examination of these crowds will show us that most people are not wearing masks or observing social distancing.