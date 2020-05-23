Ramazan is the most sacred month of the year in Islamic culture but, due to the ongoing lockdown and the pandemic, many people are stuck in quarantine centres.

This year, some couldn't make it home to celebrate with their loved ones so Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, that is also serving as a quarantine centre, decided to make them feel like home, away from home.

In a humanitarian gesture, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has been serving sehri and iftari to around 500 quarantined Muslim at Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra during the holy month of Ramadan.

Aashirwad Bhawan was converted into a quarantine centre in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about this initiative, Chief executive officer of the board Ramesh Kumar said:

In the month of Ramazan, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been working overnight to provide sehri and iftari to our Muslim brethren in the morning and the evening.

Those who've been brought to Aashirwad Bhawan are mostly labourers who have come to Jammu and Kashmir from across the country in Shramik trains and buses to Udhampur town.

Twitter was delighted with this piece of news and this is how they reacted.

🙏🏼 that’s the india i want — GurBaaz♛ਗੁਰਬਾਜ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੰਧੂ (@SandhuOye) May 23, 2020

This is the true India! Thank you my dear Hindu brethren!

Vaishno Devi Shrinehttps://t.co/qiQB9WI7lU — Akheel M.🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@akheel_MN) May 23, 2020

This is our beautiful India ♥️

Humanity is still alive and that's is what Hinduism actually is and no religion exist which teaches us hate. This is the spirit of humanity that really kindles beacons of hope for every human being. — Ashiq Choudhary (@ashiq1510) May 23, 2020

Good to see, humanity is still alive. — Aamir (@mr_m2a) May 22, 2020

Alhamdulillah! love always prevails. — Yei Darlene Boayue (@Manogirl1965) May 22, 2020

This is what Hinduism is and should be! https://t.co/8r57tEO2kG — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 22, 2020

.#VaishnoDevi Shrine serves Sehri & Iftar for #Muslims in the holy month of #Ramadan.



This is what our #India 🇮🇳 stands for. https://t.co/A7znOWO6lH — Mubarak Hussen Sheikh (@MUBARAKHUSSEN6) May 23, 2020

Apart from this, the shrine board is also serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to people who have been quarantined in other government facilities in Katra.

The shrine is setting a great example.of communal harmony. Commendable!