Ramazan is the most sacred month of the year in Islamic culture but, due to the ongoing lockdown and the pandemic, many people are stuck in quarantine centres. 

This year, some couldn't make it home to celebrate with their loved ones so Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, that is also serving as a quarantine centre, decided to make them feel like home, away from home. 

Source: railyatri.in

In a humanitarian gesture, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has been serving sehri and iftari to around 500 quarantined Muslim at Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra during the holy month of Ramadan. 

Aashirwad Bhawan was converted into a quarantine centre in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about this initiative, Chief executive officer of the board Ramesh Kumar said:

In the month of Ramazan, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been working overnight to provide sehri and iftari to our Muslim brethren in the morning and the evening.

Those who've been brought to Aashirwad Bhawan are mostly labourers who have come to Jammu and Kashmir from across the country in Shramik trains and buses to Udhampur town. 

Source: twitter.com

Twitter was delighted with this piece of news and this is how they reacted. 

Apart from this, the shrine board is also serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to people who have been quarantined in other government facilities in Katra. 

The shrine is setting a great example.of communal harmony. Commendable!