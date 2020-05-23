This year, some couldn't make it home to celebrate with their loved ones so Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, that is also serving as a quarantine centre, decided to make them feel like home, away from home.
In a humanitarian gesture, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has been serving sehri and iftari to around 500 quarantined Muslim at Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra during the holy month of Ramadan.
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been providing sehri and iftar to around 500 muslim during the holy month of Ramadan. https://t.co/UpgbR4EUKN— Alisha Bari (@BariAlisha) May 23, 2020
Aashirwad Bhawan was converted into a quarantine centre in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about this initiative, Chief executive officer of the board Ramesh Kumar said:
In the month of Ramazan, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been working overnight to provide sehri and iftari to our Muslim brethren in the morning and the evening.
Twitter was delighted with this piece of news and this is how they reacted.
🙏🏼 that’s the india i want— GurBaaz♛ਗੁਰਬਾਜ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੰਧੂ (@SandhuOye) May 23, 2020
This is our beautiful India ♥️— Ashiq Choudhary (@ashiq1510) May 23, 2020
Humanity is still alive and that's is what Hinduism actually is and no religion exist which teaches us hate. This is the spirit of humanity that really kindles beacons of hope for every human being.
Alhamdulillah! love always prevails.— Yei Darlene Boayue (@Manogirl1965) May 22, 2020
This is what Hinduism is and should be! https://t.co/8r57tEO2kG— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 22, 2020
This is what our #India 🇮🇳 stands for. https://t.co/A7znOWO6lH
The shrine is setting a great example.of communal harmony. Commendable!