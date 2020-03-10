In a period of just two months, over 100,000 positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered. Consequently, there has been widespread paranoia about the virus and its effects.

This is perhaps why a priest in a temple in Varanasi decided to put masks on the idols and help raise awareness about Coronavirus.

As per a report by NDTV, in Varanasi, temple priest Krishna Anand Pandey covered the idols with face masks and also asked the devotees to not touch the idol, so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus has spread across the country. We have put a mask on Lord Vishwanath to raise awareness about coronavirus. Just like we put clothes on the idols when it is cold and put ACs or fans when it's hot, we have put masks on the deities.

Varanasi:The 'Shivling' at Prahladeshwar temple have been covered with a mask&posters have been put up in temple appealing devotees to not touch the idols.A devotee says,"we are urging ppl not to touch the idols.If idols are touched,#coronavirus will spread & infect more people." pic.twitter.com/c0ZTGjVtFM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2020

This is not the first time that priests in Varansi have not relied on 'divine intervention' alone, and protected deities from human problems. Last year, in November, priests had covered the face of a Shivling with a mask to protect the idol from air pollution.

The 'Shivling' at the Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Varanasi is covered with a mask. Devotees say,"the air is polluted in the city & to save 'Bhole Baba' from this poisonous air we have put on the mask. We believe if he is safe, we will remain safe." pic.twitter.com/gNPcj0ETZO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 7, 2019

Goes to show, there are some things even God needs protection from!