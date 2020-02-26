Earlier yesterday, black clouds of smoke consumed parts of North-East Delhi as communal violence broke out in these parts of the capital.

A new footage of violence in North East Delhi has recently surfaced on the internet. In this video, policemen are seen surrounding injured protestors and beating them with batons as they taunt them with slogans of "Azaadi".

@DelhiPolice अगर आप इस तरह से समाज की रक्षा करेंगे, तो आपसे कौन बचाएगा इंसानियत को?

Police requested not to unnecessarily spread photos provocating violence. How do we react to such heinous acts?

Stop pretending state machinery is unbiased. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/vU9pjoEUSS — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) February 24, 2020

( If you look close enough, you can see the police officials recording this incident of police brutality on their personal phones)

ALT News has fact-checked and verified this video.

As we write this, the death toll in North-East Delhi has climbed to 20. We really hope that actions are taken by the government to restore peace and harmony in the affected areas.