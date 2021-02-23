TikTok may be all about fun dances and random sketches, but more recently, it's also become the source of the most shocking kinds of medical information. This time, it's information about how dogs actually age, and people are pretty surprised.

A video by veterinarian Dr. Hunter Finn saw him debunk the idea that 1 human year equals 7 dog years. According to him, 1 human year means your dog has aged to the equivalent of 31 human years.

However, the ageing scales down with time. As Finn said,

A 1-year-old dog equals a 31-year-old human. And a 2-year-old dog is 49. In fact, a 7-year-old dog is equal to 62 years in age, and an 8-year-old dog is 64. The aging slows down with years, which can provide some relief to dog owners.

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine also released a study that supported his claims. It showed that dogs mature and age quite rapidly during their first years, reaching human-based maturity in less than a year.

This was a whole lot of information for people to swallow, and their responses showed it.

While this information is sure to be a little unsettling for many dog owners, it's also a boon, as you can now take care of their health in a more educated manner.