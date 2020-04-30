Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning, aged 67. Following a 2 year battle with cancer, the actor died at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, with his wife Neetu Kapoor by his side.

According to Hindustan Times, the news was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor.

Friend and fellow actor, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted when he heard the news, "He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

May his soul rest in peace.