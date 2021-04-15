Yesterday (14th April), journalist Barkha Dutt did a ground report, in Mumbai, on migrant workers who were boarding trains to leave the city.
But, what caught everyone's attention was her workspace which was quite different from what we imagine a 'studio' or an 'office' to be.
Today my ‘studio’ #OnTheRoad , a Dalda box & a cardboard sheet outside the ticket counter in mumbai where Migrant Workers buy tickets to board trains to leave the city. Reporting the #SecondWave for @themojostory pic.twitter.com/9Tkyc5dVLI— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 14, 2021
Her makeshift office comprised of two Dalda boxes (one to sit on and one to keep the laptop on) and a cardboard sheet that she had set up outside a ticket counter.
People on social media were quite impressed with her 'jugaad' and her dedication towards her work.
Working hard for survival & relevance https://t.co/VQ5iEG4JHP— Parth Kapoor (@ParthKa21070138) April 15, 2021
Way to go Barkha https://t.co/mKD0h7CgB5— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 15, 2021
This is what journalism looks like. @BDUTT https://t.co/rxTExvaGF9— Jerry (@jerrystweet) April 15, 2021
Amazing woman. https://t.co/LloSXVI30G— Vasudevan Srinivasan (@VaasuSrinivasan) April 15, 2021
Hats off to you girl— apra kuchhal (@aprakuchhal) April 14, 2021
More power to you
Sending positive vibes @BDUTT https://t.co/unaun8m62B
Professional...— Rupam Borde (@VagabondRupam) April 15, 2021
No need of cozy cubicles https://t.co/txe08KUJrb
The Power of women— Rajat Soni 🇮🇳 (@rajatkofficial) April 14, 2021
Really never ever seen like this #Journalism at Pendemic Situation.
Amazing 👏 @BDUTT Ma'am Keep it up https://t.co/uFRry5AspC
Today (15th April), she tweeted about her dad testing positive in Delhi. But, despite that, she is trying to keep calm and continue with her work.
In Delhi Dad in his 80s, tested positive for COVID even as I am #OnTheRoad in Maharashtra tracking the #SecondWave. Finding the balance between remaining calm, clear headed and professional and a panic stricken daughter is my immediate tightrope to walk. Keep him in your prayers— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 15, 2021
Hats off to her dedication.
Veteran journalist left NDTV in 2017 to start her own media venture. And, she has been on the ground, both literally and figuratively reporting ever since the pandemic erupted.