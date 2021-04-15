Yesterday (14th April), journalist Barkha Dutt did a ground report, in Mumbai, on migrant workers who were boarding trains to leave the city.

But, what caught everyone's attention was her workspace which was quite different from what we imagine a 'studio' or an 'office' to be.

Today my ‘studio’ #OnTheRoad , a Dalda box & a cardboard sheet outside the ticket counter in mumbai where Migrant Workers buy tickets to board trains to leave the city. Reporting the #SecondWave for @themojostory pic.twitter.com/9Tkyc5dVLI — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 14, 2021

Her makeshift office comprised of two Dalda boxes (one to sit on and one to keep the laptop on) and a cardboard sheet that she had set up outside a ticket counter.

People on social media were quite impressed with her 'jugaad' and her dedication towards her work.

This women is epitome of the word 'dedication' Salute 🙌 https://t.co/507NaJIi3F — Shweta Venkatachalm (@_shwetaaaaaa_) April 15, 2021

I have enormous admiration for @BDUTT . She has done tremendous on-the-ground actual journalism in the past year. I'm glad people like her still exist in journalism https://t.co/QVMNcgMUOu — Anwesh Satpathy (@anwesh_satpathy) April 15, 2021

Today (15th April), she tweeted about her dad testing positive in Delhi. But, despite that, she is trying to keep calm and continue with her work.

In Delhi Dad in his 80s, tested positive for COVID even as I am #OnTheRoad in Maharashtra tracking the #SecondWave. Finding the balance between remaining calm, clear headed and professional and a panic stricken daughter is my immediate tightrope to walk. Keep him in your prayers — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 15, 2021

Hats off to her dedication.

Veteran journalist left NDTV in 2017 to start her own media venture. And, she has been on the ground, both literally and figuratively reporting ever since the pandemic erupted.