Kamala Harris, the woman of many firsts, has been elected to serve the office of the Vice President of the USA.

Soon after the historic win for the Democrats, Harris addressed the nation. In her acceptance speech, she not only paid tribute to women but also gave them hope. Hope of ushering in a change where there is equality and justice.

Beginning her speech with Congressman John Lewis' quote: Democracy is not a state. It is an act, she emphasised on the importance of people in a democracy and the power they hold.

Democracy is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it. To guard it, and never take it for granted. And protecting our democracy takes struggle. It takes sacrifice, but there is joy in it, and there is progress, because we, the people, have the power to build a better future.

Harris made history by becoming the first woman vice president of the United States and she took the opportunity to thank everyone who made it possible. From poll workers to the people of America, she extended gratitude to all who made their voices heard.

Talking of the challenging times that the world and the US have been through in the past months, she appreciated the courage and resilience of her people.

Harris has shattered glass barriers in ways more than one. As she stood there, proud and smiling, she remembered her mother and all other women who have sacrificed so much for bringing equality and liberty in America.

I am thinking about her and about the generations of women, Black women. Asian, White, Latina, Native American women - who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all.

The power of that beautiful speech! The relief of hearing someone who wants the best for the American people! The thrill of hope! Thank you, @KamalaHarris! — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 8, 2020

She distinctly turned the spotlight on the Black women and gave a strong message to the world.

Including the Black women who are often, too often, overlooked but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy. I stand on their shoulders.

Speaking of Joe Biden's audacity to choose a woman as his vice president, she promised to deliver. Deliver with honesty, loyalty and preparedness.

Encouraging and empowering every child in the universe, especially the girls, she made a powerful and important statement.

An inspiration to women across the world, her words will echo for a long time to come.

