"Virtually nothing is impossible in this world if you just put your mind to it and maintain a positive attitude." - Lou Holtz

Setting an example along these very lines is this heart-warming video of a differently-abled girl, running with the help of a crutch, in a race, is doing rounds on the internet.



Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda posted a video on Twitter that shows a group of girls running in a race but, there was one such participant who won the internet's heart for her sheer courage and determination.

Impossible is just an opinion 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/K1WJMb2Y8X — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 30, 2020

She may not have won the race but, she definitely won the internet's heart. The internet also couldn't stop lauding the girl for her courageous spirit that was inspiring in every sense. Take a look.

Beautiful. Humbling. Thank you. Nothing is impossible. For me, she came first. — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) January 30, 2020

There every child is physically fit

We salute to her will, determination and courage.

Impossible in just an opinion, indeed!