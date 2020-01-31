"Virtually nothing is impossible in this world if you just put your mind to it and maintain a positive attitude." - Lou Holtz 

Setting an example along these very lines is this heart-warming video of a differently-abled girl, running with the help of a crutch, in a race, is doing rounds on the internet.

Differently-abled girl running
Source: www.indiatimes.com

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda posted a video on Twitter that shows a group of girls running in a race but, there was one such participant who won the internet's heart for her sheer courage and determination. 

She may not have won the race but, she definitely won the internet's heart. The internet also couldn't stop lauding the girl for her courageous spirit that was inspiring in every sense. Take a look.

We salute to her will, determination and courage.

Impossible in just an opinion, indeed!