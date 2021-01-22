Some bonds are special and some emotions can't be put into words. And, this heart-breaking video you are about to see proves exactly that.



A video of a forest ranger from Tamil Nadu bidding a tearful goodbye to an elephant, who he grew fond of, has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on Twitter by Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service officer.

It’s really moving to see this tearful bid adieu to an elephant by his companion forester at Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu. #GreenGuards #elephants

VC: @karthisathees pic.twitter.com/xMQNop1YfI — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) January 20, 2021

Reportedly, the elephant was being treated at the Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve for its injuries and the forest ranger used to take care of it.

Despite all the efforts from the forest department staff, the elephant unfortunately succumbed to its injuries.

After hearing the sad news, the forest ranger couldn't hold back his tears. After all, he had lost someone near and dear. In the video, the ranger can be seen crying and gently stroking the elephant's trunk, as if to say his final goodbyes.

This heart-wrenching video has touched many hearts on social media and it's making netizens emotional.

Very emotional tearful bid adieu,it will bring tears to everyone who watches the clip. — G Promodh Kumar (@PromodhG) January 22, 2021

I don't know what were the circumstances but this is really touching.. Atleast the human can express but think about the animal. God.. But this is true love..pure love..😭 — Sumeet Raghvan सुमीत राघवन (@sumrag) January 21, 2021

Respect man.. nobody can understand this bonding...its really emotional one 🥺 — MK (@MinoketanS) January 21, 2021

Really i got emotional — ANJANEYA (@anjanikumar41) January 20, 2021

Humanity..Only the real human being can understand the pain of animals. Let's pray for the elephant 🐘 — Jagadeesh Kumar R (@RjkumarR) January 21, 2021

This love is beyond everything 😥 https://t.co/QIdBmLtBco — 🇮🇳 Sapna Kundapura (@sapnaKundapura) January 21, 2021

This is the best thing you'll see today.