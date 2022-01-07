Unless you live under a rock, without the internet, you must have seen a video of celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib doing rounds on social media.

In the viral video, the stylist is seen spitting on the woman's head while giving a haircut. As he further says, 'Iss Thook Mein Jaan Hai'.



As bizarre as this may look, it is humiliating too and has caused an uproar on social media for all the right reasons.

This video is too disgusting to post. But I think this should reach everyone! Shame on you #JavedHabib pic.twitter.com/aP9HJjYiJ9 — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 6, 2022

The video is from a workshop that was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. The stylist says, 'If you don't have water, this spit has life."

Though the incident amused the audience at first, we feel sad for the woman who had to go through this.

The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of this demeaning incident, and chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to UP DGP to immediately investigate the veracity of the viral video and take appropriate action, read the tweet.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest.https://t.co/3wPS2Lavyt — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 6, 2022

Another video of a woman recounting the same experience has been circulated on social media.

The woman in the video is Pooja Gupta, an owner of a beauty parlour who faced a similar situation during a workshop. She further said:

Yesterday I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib sir. There he invited me on the stage to give me a haircut and he misbehaved with me. He said if there is no water in your parlour, you can use spit. I did not get my haircut. It's better I will go to my streetside barber and get a haircut, but won't go to Habib's.

The women on whose head Jawed Habib spat, describes the public humiliation.



If publicly they are spitting on the head, don't know what else they must be using in their salon products. Only a dumb fool will go for a hair cut in #JawedHabib saloon. pic.twitter.com/f6nQySwItg — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) January 6, 2022

People on social media are calling out the hair expert for this horrendous behaviour.

#JavedHabib spitting case is horrible, but the audience laughing at the act is more terrible! We have to come out of mob mentality and differentiate between a funny act and the one compromising someone's dignity.



I am also told that Habib is a #BJP leader. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 7, 2022

So, how many of you will visit any of the 900 salons run by the students/workers of #JavedHabib who are taught by their master; Mr. Habib; to spit on customers’ head if there’s no water? Please promote Puja Gupta’s salon if it is your city. https://t.co/hDJXvHrGPW — TrueLibra ♎️🇮🇳 (@Mansi1253) January 6, 2022

Now the hairstylist, Jawed Habib, has uploaded an apology on his Instagram account.

Some words spoken by me during the seminar seemed to have hurt people. But these seminars are usually long and attended by professionals from our field. And sometimes, you have to maintain humour. Despite that, I will say from my heart that if you were hurt, please forgive me. I am sorry.

Nope. This is not a joke, and it's not funny at all!

