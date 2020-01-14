The CAA/NRC row, which expects Indians to show a multitude of papers proving their citizenship, has people rushing to figure out what to do. Considering you have to show papers about the land you own, your birth certificate, and other documents which most people have lost over the decades, it's no wonder people are calling the bill ridiculous.

Recently, musician Sumit Roy filmed cab driver Irshad Ahmed in Mumbai about his fears over the NRC and the video has been doing the rounds ever since.

He speaks about how the higher ups should ensure those who live in India stay here.

He also feared for the future of his children, saying,

While talking to The Quint, Sumit Roy said,

There was a fear and uneasiness in him which I couldn’t do anything about. He kept talking about this, asking what he can possibly say to his kids and his family members to assuage their fears. Then, as I was leaving, we hugged each other. And then, he started weeping.

People expressed their dismay over this man's anguish on Twitter.

See how a Cab driver in mumbai breaks down on the fear of NRC...



Shame on you BJPhttps://t.co/HIwTl065Fe — King_Khan.114119 (@K114119) January 13, 2020

The amount of fear that is being put into these poor people is saddening ....... — Ankit Vyas (@TheVyas) January 13, 2020

what is my fault asks this taxi driver from Mumbai.. how will i prove that i am an Indian?



it is for this man and millions like him that we fight and that's why we HAVE to win@TheQuinthttps://t.co/Q3VJPHSemU — Suroor Mander (@suroorm) January 13, 2020

Man my heart goes with him. I understand his worry n pain. But it's not just him it's will be the case with 60-80% of Indians who belong to poor class. We will stand side by side with you #HumKagazNahiDikhayenge #NoCAANoNRC — Been_Human (@BeenHuman1) January 13, 2020

Instances like these make the fear of the NRC that much more real. It's extremely painful to see the kind of effect it has had on the people of India, and it makes the protests against it completely justifiable.



