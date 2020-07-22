#Deoria: 6-year-old pushes grandfather's stretcher after mother refuses to pay ward boy a bribe. pic.twitter.com/w8d4Fct9xC— Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) July 21, 2020
The incident took place in Deorio district, Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, Shivam's grandfather suffered multiple fractures and he needed immediate medical attention.
Apparently, the ward boy demanded ₹30 from the young boys mother to push the stretcher but she refused to give him the money. Allegedly, the hospital staff also didn't offer any help.
With no one to help, both, the mother and the young boy load the patient on the stretcher and push him to the hospital all by themselves. In an interview, Bindu Yadav said:
Hospital staff was asking for Rs 30 every time for taking the stretcher to the ward for the dressing of my father and when I refused to give him the money, he refused to push the stretcher, so I had to drag it with the help of my son Shivam.
Twitter was unhappy to see the sad state of affairs and the lack of empathy.
Absolutely in human . Where the humanity has disappeared . After seeing this picture the word humanity sud be removed from all books . I pray to almighty to give all help and courage to this family— ravigoenka (@ravigoenka14) July 21, 2020
Or kitna atmanirbhar banna hai— AK47 (@AK4783513911) July 21, 2020
Tragic— syed sarwar (@syedsarwar20) July 21, 2020
Shameful— Mukesh (@Mukesh16226614) July 21, 2020
Heart wrenching.... Pls wake up @NitishKumar Sir ...— viveka akhouri (@vivekaakhouri) July 21, 2020
The viral video is two-days-old and prima facie, the ward boy has been found to be the culprit. He has been removed by the chief medical officer. We will ensure that such incidents do not take place again.
No words. Asking for a bribe in any form is just unacceptable.