#WATCH: BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar accidentally drinks from a bottle of hand sanitiser, instead of a bottle of water, during the presentation of Budget in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/MuUfpu8wGT— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021
In the video that is being circulated all over social media where Pawar can be seen picking up a bottle of sanitiser kept on the dais and drinking it, thinking it's water.
Soon after the incident Pawar was offered a bottle of water to drink by an official. Thankfully, nothing happened to him.
This is how people reacted to this bizarre piece of news.
Moral of the story: Stay alert!