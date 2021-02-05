On Wednesday (3rd February), Ramesh Pawar, a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) official accidentally drank sanitiser instead of water while presenting the education budget in Mumbai.

#WATCH: BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar accidentally drinks from a bottle of hand sanitiser, instead of a bottle of water, during the presentation of Budget in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/MuUfpu8wGT — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

In the video that is being circulated all over social media where Pawar can be seen picking up a bottle of sanitiser kept on the dais and drinking it, thinking it's water.

Even an officer tries to stop Pawar from drinking the sanitiser but, it was too late by then. And, just as he realises his mistake, he keeps the bottle aside.

Soon after the incident Pawar was offered a bottle of water to drink by an official. Thankfully, nothing happened to him.

This is how people reacted to this bizarre piece of news.

How did someone NOT burst out laughing https://t.co/x3sn8PR5uR — trash. (@TheOfficialBhai) February 3, 2021

Finally someone listened to Trump. https://t.co/dl7qWhRojX — Pratim D. Gupta ♨️ (@PratimDGupta) February 3, 2021

Are are are are are 🤣😂😂😂😭😭😭 https://t.co/pmOZ4FPH9X — ︎︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎ (@Shimographer) February 3, 2021

The kinda content I'm here for https://t.co/x249Ovih7B — corona se pareShah (@shaheepaneer) February 3, 2021

Me after writing exam for 8 hours: https://t.co/aggxorbiuc — Varsha (@farzishayara) February 3, 2021

Internal cleansing! 😜



Jokes apart, hope he’s alright! https://t.co/54rZaEUN3j — Siddharrth Jain (@TweepleLeaf) February 4, 2021

Ghalti say Mistake!!! https://t.co/vzWvRzDhrN — Mohammed Farzan Ahmed (@FarzanHyderabad) February 3, 2021

Moral of the story: Stay alert!