On Wednesday (3rd February), Ramesh Pawar, a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) official accidentally drank sanitiser instead of water while presenting the education budget in Mumbai. 

In the video that is being circulated all over social media where Pawar can be seen picking up a bottle of sanitiser kept on the dais and drinking it, thinking it's water.

Even an officer tries to stop Pawar from drinking the sanitiser but, it was too late by then. And, just as he realises his mistake, he keeps the bottle aside.

Source: www.indiatvnews.com

Soon after the incident Pawar was offered a bottle of water to drink by an official. Thankfully, nothing happened to him. 

This is how people reacted to this bizarre piece of news. 

Moral of the story: Stay alert!