For most of us, foodies' paradise has multiple names Golgappa, Puchka, Pani ke batashe and of course, Paani Puri. 

This Indian street food is drooled over by so many that they even forget the hygiene factor before consuming it.

Recently, a disgusting video of a panipuri vendor mixing urine in the jaljeera water went viral, grossing everyone out on the Internet. 

The panipuri vendor can be seen peeing in a mug behind his booth and adding it to the panipuri water in a 20-second video posted on Twitter. The incident was reportedly captured in Assam's Guwahati's Athgaon area. 

The video has gone viral on social media, and many people are outraged by the incident. It has received over 14,500 views and several comments since it was shared.

This video has enraged viewers and prompted concerns about the cleanliness of food provided by other panipuri sellers. 

According to reports, the police was informed of the heinous act that was recorded on video, and the seller was also arrested for the same.