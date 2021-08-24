For most of us, foodies' paradise has multiple names Golgappa, Puchka, Pani ke batashe and of course, Paani Puri.

This Indian street food is drooled over by so many that they even forget the hygiene factor before consuming it.

Recently, a disgusting video of a panipuri vendor mixing urine in the jaljeera water went viral, grossing everyone out on the Internet.

The panipuri vendor can be seen peeing in a mug behind his booth and adding it to the panipuri water in a 20-second video posted on Twitter. The incident was reportedly captured in Assam's Guwahati's Athgaon area.

The video has gone viral on social media, and many people are outraged by the incident. It has received over 14,500 views and several comments since it was shared.

This has been caught..I fear few other pani puri vendors across India would be doing the same. What about the rest . They would certainly be blamed and would suffer miserably. — gaurav mohanty (@gauravmohanty_) August 22, 2021

Similar incident was reported in Thane near Mumbai sometimes ago. This is most heinous crime. But shockingly people still crazy for street food. Shame on them. — Sunil Chaurasia (@sunilree) August 23, 2021

Disgusting, we never know what happens in the making of street food. Better to eat at trusted street vendors. — venkata srikanth (@srikanth690) August 22, 2021

I am so happy that 10 years ago I stopped eating roadside panipuri.. — fahim aalam (@mfahim84) August 22, 2021

What sort of people make this planet? Apart from being arrested, he should be severely punished and never allowed to conduct business. Disgusting. — Deepak Jagtiani (@DeepakJagtiani6) August 22, 2021

Its not the first time a pani puri vendor was caught urinating in utensils on tape.



I never eat pani puri from street. Only homemade. — Hannan Qureshi (@Dakkani1) August 23, 2021

This video has enraged viewers and prompted concerns about the cleanliness of food provided by other panipuri sellers.

According to reports, the police was informed of the heinous act that was recorded on video, and the seller was also arrested for the same.