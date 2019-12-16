Earlier yesterday, student protests in Jamia took a violent turn as the police officials resorted to using tear gas and baton-charge for breaking into the campus.
Visuals from Aligarh Muslim University.— Md Asif Khan آصِف (@imMAK02) December 15, 2019
Security Forces throwing stones and using tear gas on AMU students who were protesting against #CABBill2019 .
From #JamiaMilia to AMU, they are trying to muzzle our voice. #JamiaProtest pic.twitter.com/OatBN8mhL5
Videos and images of police brutality have clouded social media platforms. One of the videos that was posted amidst police's baton charge, a man in civilian clothes was seen holding a thick stick like a lathi and ruthlessly beating a man who was shielded by a bunch of women.
ये फ़ोटो देखिए.. देखिए कौन लगा रहा है बसों और कारों में आग.. यह फ़ोटो सबसे बड़ा सबूत है बीजेपी की घटिया राजनीति का... इसका कुछ जवाब देंगे बीजेपी के नेता .. pic.twitter.com/8HvHC8epwn— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 15, 2019
In the video, the police officials are seen dragging one of the protesters out of their home, after which they are seen ruthlessly thrashing him with a lathi charge. See the full video here: