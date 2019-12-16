Earlier yesterday, student protests in Jamia took a violent turn as the police officials resorted to using tear gas and baton-charge for breaking into the campus. 

Videos and images of police brutality have clouded social media platforms. One of the videos that was posted amidst police's baton charge, a man in civilian clothes was seen holding a thick stick like a lathi and ruthlessly beating a man who was shielded by a bunch of women. 

Source: Trendsmap

Pictures of this man in civilian clothes trying to camouflage with officials in khaki were also pointed out and shared by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Twitter: 

In the video, the police officials are seen dragging one of the protesters out of their home, after which they are seen ruthlessly thrashing him with a lathi charge. See the full video here: 