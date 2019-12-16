Earlier yesterday, student protests in Jamia took a violent turn as the police officials resorted to using tear gas and baton-charge for breaking into the campus.

Visuals from Aligarh Muslim University.



Security Forces throwing stones and using tear gas on AMU students who were protesting against #CABBill2019 .



From #JamiaMilia to AMU, they are trying to muzzle our voice. #JamiaProtest pic.twitter.com/OatBN8mhL5 — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 15, 2019

Videos and images of police brutality have clouded social media platforms. One of the videos that was posted amidst police's baton charge, a man in civilian clothes was seen holding a thick stick like a lathi and ruthlessly beating a man who was shielded by a bunch of women.

Pictures of this man in civilian clothes trying to camouflage with officials in khaki were also pointed out and shared by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Twitter:

In the video, the police officials are seen dragging one of the protesters out of their home, after which they are seen ruthlessly thrashing him with a lathi charge. See the full video here: