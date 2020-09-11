At a time like this when hundreds of people are losing their lives due to coronavirus, the idea of finding a dead body lying in the middle of a street might leave everyone in panic.

Something like that happened in Ghaziabad, UP. A man was seen sleeping on the roadside inside a tarpaulin sheet and anyone who crossed that man mistook it as a dead body.

This incident was captured in a video which is now going viral. This video showed how everyone surrounded the man and assumed it was a dead body. After which the local administration was called only to find out that the person presumed dead was just sleeping. In the end of the video, the man woke up and walked away from the crowd even as the policemen around him look puzzled.

A man sleeping on road side was mistaken as dead body caused panic in Ghaziabad...लोग चैन से सोने भी नहीं देते. 😀 pic.twitter.com/UPMbeK9Csr — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) September 8, 2020

Netizens were in splits after watching this video.

