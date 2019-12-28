Australia has been witnessing one of the worst forest fires since September. While the fires are taking a toll on the environment, it has also been affecting the wildlife immensely.

Among other wildlife in Australian forest fires, Koalas have been suffering horribly. So much that these animals are on a verge of extinction.

A local firefighter and a koala watch their forest burn in a climate disaster. pic.twitter.com/8mH6sMQbww — Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) December 23, 2019

Another video has gone viral of a Koala who approached a group of cyclists to drink from their water bottle due to the soaring temperature in the forests. The Koala was found in the middle of the road and the entire heartwarming ad heartbreaking interaction was caught on camera.

One of the bikers mentioned,

I stopped on my bike and he walked right up to me, quite quickly for a koala, and as I was giving him a drink from all our water bottles, he actually climbed up onto my bike. None of us have ever seen anything like it.

After seeing the video Twitter users too were heartbroken over the Koala's condition.

Amazing as it is - It’s also incredibly sad. It made me cry. Out of desperation a wild koala sought water from humans. Our climate emergency in Aus will see the decimation of species - poor creature 😞 our koalas may not survive imagine that! 😱 — Jayne (@jaynie_1966) December 28, 2019

So tragic they're so thirsty but so bloody cute at the same time. #SaveTheKoalas — Joan (@JoanBloggs) December 28, 2019

It’s a sad state of affairs for our wildlife. Desperate times, and a window into what we are doing to the world on which we depend. We have to do better. — Koala research (@Koalaresearch) December 28, 2019

As good as these people are to give the support, it shows how desperate the wildlife is getting for water. — Chris (@chris02178) December 28, 2019

Just so gorgeous & cute,while good ppl do great deeds😊Ian — 🔥💧IanGraves (@xskinn) December 28, 2019

A lot of humans have been doing their bit to save these native Koala bears.