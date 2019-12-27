India has come out to the streets raising their voice against the divisive CAA and impending NRC. One among these fearless voices is a young man from Jharkhand whose video has gone viral.He can be seen calling out the new act, PM Modi and Indian media post the election results from Jharkhand.

This guy! He rekt CAA, NRC, Godi Media, Modi govt in just 100 seconds! Listen to him! This is our Youth! pic.twitter.com/PcMpbxl17J — 𝕽𝖎𝖆𝖟 𝕬𝖍𝖒𝖊𝖉 (@karmariaz) December 25, 2019

Aap sanvidhaan ko taar taar karte rahenge aur janta chup baithegi?

Mujhe toh aap log pe phi sharam anti hai. Yeh media joh puri tarah bik chuki hai. Yuvayo ko rozgaar nahi hai. Desh ki GDP girti ja rahi h aur aapko Narendra Modi ke gungaan karne se fursat nahi. Pakistan main PM Imraan Khan ki kit ni biwiyaan hain, vor kya bana rahi haan kya kha rah hain, yeh dikha rahe hain.

He called out PM Modi and BJP for their divisive politics and lashed out at media for not showing public the truth, and instead siding with the ruling government.

The echo of this blow will be heard for the coming five years. Your jhola will be the first to burn.

Though the identity of this man who was interviewed by a news channel isn't yet known, his words have resonated with a hundred.

OMG !!! Haven't seen anything as blisteringly honest and courageous. — Howdy Cloudy (@SuchBowl) December 25, 2019

See conviction& confidence. Modi has galvanize the masses and particularly Muslims. NRC has awakened the Muslims to stand up for their constitutional rights. Modi forced people to study constitution. Thinking mind is dangerous for narrow mindedness , extremism & bigotry. — Shabbir Khan (@Shabbirkhan1658) December 26, 2019

Awesome..This is the Youth of a great Country which Mahatma Gandhi always dreamt of..Hats off to this young chap👏👏👏✌️ — James (@JamesPDsouza) December 26, 2019

The guy is 🔥 — Nousheen Irfan Khan (@nousheen_irfan) December 25, 2019

Watch this Boy amazing speech with Fast verbal orator skills hat's off taking on Media taking on every possible way to Justify what #CAA #NRC against the Indian citizen — Muhammad abdul Hameed (@AbdulHa37366188) December 26, 2019

Got Goosebumps!! YES! I Do Believe in the Younger Generation... I Do Believe in Young India....🇮🇳 — Jaya (@ssjaii) December 25, 2019

In the past too this young man has spoken out against the Govt, especially BJP on various debate shows and even called out Baba Ramdev for making it big in business.