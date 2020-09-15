The shocking incident allegedly took place on 12th September in Rajapur village in Ghaziabad.
An elderly woman was brutally assaulted in Kavi Nagar area of #Ghaziabad after she raised her voice against the eve teasing of her daughter by the same man. pic.twitter.com/nOG7nxxhIY— Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) September 15, 2020
According to reports, the woman allegedly objected to some lewd comments that were aimed at her daughter by the same man who ended up beating her in full public view.
At one point, towards the end of the video, the man also picks up a chair and hits the woman with it not once but, twice.
Also, there's one more thing to note here. There were about 8-10 people on the street when the man was beating up the woman but, no one dared to stop him.
They were all mere spectators to the incident but, none of them bothered to lend a helping hand to the woman who by the end of it, was lying unconscious on the road.
Twitter users were also in disbelief. The fact that no one helped the elderly woman is just shocking.
They silently watched the entire incident play out in front of their eyes and, this tells a lot about the kind of society we live in.
We just stand and watch— Gourab Banerjee (@GourabB12113) September 15, 2020
Whatever is happening to this country and it's people......is a result of this https://t.co/ve4OpsH8kv
Dead society, people were watching those women are watching, workers were silently watching nobody did anything. Wake up people wake up otherwise you are next.— Bae Rose Gaar (@theindguy) September 15, 2020
Hope she is fine.#thoo https://t.co/1imiRwveMv
This's what u call Indian culture to stand surrounding & see the assaulter assaulting helpless & weak! Assaulting, mob lynching in public & in front of police is new normal in India. V r living in abhorrent atmosphere where there is no justice & security for life @IndiasMuslims https://t.co/98cQDJmNb5— Irshad (@Irshad2204) September 15, 2020
Why is d Indian public full of cowards?— Banisha👩🏻🔧ॐ (@visaradah) September 15, 2020
Nobody rushed to save her!
What’s d difference now betw being attacked late at night or in broad daylight?#shame https://t.co/OFvq3ni8m9
Silently gaping at such crimes should also qualify as a crime.— କୁମାରିକା ❤ Kumarika (@kumariika) September 15, 2020
The criminals know onlookers will never unite to stop the crime so they dare to commit such things. https://t.co/BVMwsSeRiT
What is horrible is , People are watching from distance and no body doing anything to protect her https://t.co/l8jMGcxgNX— Nikhil_Indian (@NikhilIndian5) September 15, 2020
Some Twitter users also condemned the act and called for an arrest.
@myogiadityanath Sir!such bad elements must be dealt with firmly and made an example of https://t.co/apfgRUydxr— Shakti Lumba (@CaptShaktiLumba) September 15, 2020
Arrest him and bail should not be the option here.#Ghaziabad @Uppolice @myogiadityanath https://t.co/P6ews8LKqV— Narender Chauhan (@14Narender) September 15, 2020
@myogioffice .... @Uppolice ....this is brutal ....& The men standing there are no men ... https://t.co/2oBlUxVO3f— Rajendra Singh Dogra (@rsdogra) September 15, 2020
However, as per the Ghaziabad police's tweet, the complainant didn't mention any eve-teasing incident. In her complaint, the woman only mentioned that she was thrashed by a local youth.
वादी द्वारा लिखायी गयी FIR में छेडखानी का जिक्र नहीं है सिर्फ मारपीट का जिक्र है अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है pic.twitter.com/OY4kxqxK6P— GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) September 15, 2020
As of now, a man has been arrested and is being interrogated by the police. We have failed as a society.