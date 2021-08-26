A video reportedly showing the brothers, Rahul Kala and Naveen Bali, associates of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, sitting inside a lock-up and enjoying liquor and snacks has gone viral.
Video | Gangsters are seen enjoying liquor, snacks inside police lock-up in Delhi pic.twitter.com/pjySJ1DMJX— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 25, 2021
According to the Indian Express, the duo was in Mandoli Jail before being re-arrested on the 5th of August in a separate case. They were taken on police remand by the Special Cell till the 10th of August.
It didn't take long for the video to go viral after it went online. And as usual, Twitter had a lot to say about it.
And on the other side because of the insensitive behaviour of NIA and jail authorities leads to the death of stan swamy #Delhi #DelhiPolice @AmitShah @PMOIndia # https://t.co/Bn8DjUusiK— Abhijit Kumar Mondal (@abhijit2405) August 26, 2021
Stan Swamy wanted a sipper so he could drink water… https://t.co/hiNNyHXdFC— Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) August 26, 2021
It's our New India yaar. https://t.co/Fc8acy5YU1— Chinu Mahapatra. (@MahapatPravat) August 26, 2021
Here is the #achedin everybody is looking for.— Sea_Cadet (@Shinigami_sea) August 26, 2021
Just depends on who you support. https://t.co/SRk6XRXgHD
Thank you @DelhiPolice and @amitshah for creating the best lock up facilities in the world. Can the same treatment be provided to all the students, activists and other people you arrest? https://t.co/lgY5l4s9So— Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) August 26, 2021
Happy college vibes in lockup. Nice. https://t.co/S7wYur1Z6z— Varun Kumar (@varooncoomar) August 25, 2021
New Delhi police is under Home Ministry... https://t.co/JTa6tWIGIa— راہول آبائی۔ (@Rahul28715107) August 26, 2021
Meanwhile, Delhi Police spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal has said that the video was not substantiated and liquor isn't served in police lock-up.