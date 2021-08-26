A video reportedly showing the brothers, Rahul Kala and Naveen Bali, associates of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, sitting inside a lock-up and enjoying liquor and snacks has gone viral. 

According to the Indian Express, the duo was in Mandoli Jail before being re-arrested on the 5th of August in a separate case. They were taken on police remand by the Special Cell till the 10th of August. 

It didn't take long for the video to go viral after it went online. And as usual, Twitter had a lot to say about it. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Police spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal has said that the video was not substantiated and liquor isn't served in police lock-up.