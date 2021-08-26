A video reportedly showing the brothers, Rahul Kala and Naveen Bali, associates of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, sitting inside a lock-up and enjoying liquor and snacks has gone viral.

Video | Gangsters are seen enjoying liquor, snacks inside police lock-up in Delhi pic.twitter.com/pjySJ1DMJX — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 25, 2021

According to the Indian Express, the duo was in Mandoli Jail before being re-arrested on the 5th of August in a separate case. They were taken on police remand by the Special Cell till the 10th of August.

It didn't take long for the video to go viral after it went online. And as usual, Twitter had a lot to say about it.

And on the other side because of the insensitive behaviour of NIA and jail authorities leads to the death of stan swamy #Delhi #DelhiPolice @AmitShah @PMOIndia # https://t.co/Bn8DjUusiK — Abhijit Kumar Mondal (@abhijit2405) August 26, 2021

This proves gangsters have full protect from the police and It's the common man who needs to be scared of the police @LtGovDelhi @DelhiPolice @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty @AmitShah https://t.co/FPuoYCVGX0 — Waris Masih (@waris_masih) August 26, 2021

Stan Swamy wanted a sipper so he could drink water… https://t.co/hiNNyHXdFC — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) August 26, 2021

Here is the #achedin everybody is looking for.

Just depends on who you support. https://t.co/SRk6XRXgHD — Sea_Cadet (@Shinigami_sea) August 26, 2021

To all those who express concern about the squalid, inhumane conditions in Indian jails ... take that 😅 https://t.co/k9vMCNrRq7 — Meera Ganesan (@meera_ganesan) August 26, 2021

Thank you @DelhiPolice and @amitshah for creating the best lock up facilities in the world. Can the same treatment be provided to all the students, activists and other people you arrest? https://t.co/lgY5l4s9So — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) August 26, 2021

Happy college vibes in lockup. Nice. https://t.co/S7wYur1Z6z — Varun Kumar (@varooncoomar) August 25, 2021

Looks like a North Campus Friday house scene lmao https://t.co/ALoxEyCZUc — Angshuman Choudhury (@angshuman_ch) August 25, 2021

New Delhi police is under Home Ministry... https://t.co/JTa6tWIGIa — راہول آبائی۔ (@Rahul28715107) August 26, 2021

This isn’t some OTT scene. It’s actually happening in Delhi’s jail. https://t.co/AplwcIj5Ve — Sayema (@_sayema) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi Police spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal has said that the video was not substantiated and liquor isn't served in police lock-up.