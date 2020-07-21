Amid this pandemic, people recovering from Covid-19 are our only source of hope. And to be honest, defeating the disease is no less than an accomplishment.

India, too has seen a lot of recoveries over the past few months and this one story of heartwarming welcome received by a woman on beating coronavirus is going viral on the internet.

The story is gaining people's attention because of the way in which she was welcomed by her sister on returning home.

Welcome of family member who defeated corona... pic.twitter.com/lDGfhfovNE — आलू बोंडा (@ek_aalu_bonda) July 18, 2020

Yes, the woman in the video, Saloni Satpute, welcomed her sister with an energetic dance on the song Tai Tai Phish.

According to India Today, Saloni's entire family, except her was tested positive for Covid-19, recently. While her parents returned home early, her sister was the last one to get discharged from the hospital.

The best part about the video is that her sister who just recovered from Covid-19 also joined in the dance.

Netizens are loving the video for sending a message of positivity and hope amid the pandemic.

This particular video has filled me with positivity! ❤️ https://t.co/XvSrr4Rzwm — Puna Rajput (@wassup2poo) July 21, 2020

This kind of spirit is needed to fight Corona virus. https://t.co/RMi3o9IsZc — Syeda salma Akhtar (@SyedasalmaAkht1) July 21, 2020

Let’s share some positive vibes ❤️ https://t.co/mKfZPYb1Hi — Jaber (@iamjabermirza) July 21, 2020

The extravagance and the declaration of happiness is so primal, I can't stop watching it. Absolutely love it! https://t.co/uDmN88PGtr — Anid (@annoyinglyanid) July 20, 2020

It's the spirit.

The spirit can never be broken.

Two Indian sisters from Pune. https://t.co/ULI4QOE64m — Lt Col Sundeep Parija (Retd) (@sundeepparija) July 20, 2020

Such actions are needed to boost the morale & ingest a sense of optimism in the society & of those who are affected. This is truly a beautiful welcoming gesture👌💪#muchneeded #gocoronago https://t.co/BcxFG9X68b — Nilay Waghela (@nilaywaghela08) July 19, 2020

Such gestures instill hope in us that we can fight the virus with positive spirits.