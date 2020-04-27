A rather disturbing video has surfaced from a quarantine facility in Agra. It shows hands of people reaching out for food kept on the other side of the gate.

Which is not just dehumanising but also against the basic rule of quarantine which requires people to maintain a safe distance from each other.

A viral video allegedly from one of the quarantine centres in Agra, shows how the quarantined people are treated. Worse than animals! DM Agra has said he will take action on those responsible for this. #AgraModel #coronaupdatesindia pic.twitter.com/5TMNfjvCX1 — Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) April 26, 2020

In the video, a person covered in protective gear, can be seen putting water and cups of tea outside the gate as people inside fight with each other to get them.

Hindustan engineering college Agra a quarantine center on Delhi Agra highway look at the misery of isolated people !! pic.twitter.com/hJQpoCrvM0 — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) April 26, 2020

In UP Agra, Quarantine look like Zoo. It indicates ground realities are in Worst condition. pic.twitter.com/XixG4vAFfr — Corona Updates India (@The_Crow_News) April 26, 2020

DM of Agra has assured though that the 'gaps' have been filled now. A report from NDTV quoted him as saying:

I went and inspected the spot. Everything has been set right. Whatever gaps were there, I have asked a senior official to investigate and fix responsibility. The team has been asked to ensure such complaints do not come again.

After receiving complaints about food distribution at quarantine centre at Sharda Group of Institutions,we held inspection.Corrective measures taken:Agra DM on viral video wherein quarantined ppl try to get food through grilled partition.(26.4)(In pic-screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/dP8Mhmz37H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2020

Agra has reported more than 370 cases of Covid-19 and is one of the worst hit cities in Uttar Pradesh.