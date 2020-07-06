2020 has been a year that only keeps getting stranger.

And the latest in the series is a video of a bird flying apparently with a shark creating buzz on social media.

Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020

The video shared on Twitter shows a the bird flying high in the sky with the shark in its claws.

While the bird seems to be somewhat like a Condor, netizens are confused if the large fish is a shark or ladyfish.

That’s not a bird. That’s Mothman. — CMK (@CMKwvu) July 1, 2020

This is a ladyfish indeed! — Ed Killer (@TCPalmEKiller) June 30, 2020

You might think you are a shark in your pond, but there always an osprey! https://t.co/nbg3lUUxWm — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 3, 2020

What a predator it is!😨 https://t.co/whTLyOvc2M — Aman Singh (@AmanSin59523574) July 4, 2020

definitely not a shark https://t.co/upFeKZb0ND — 𝓪𝓾𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓷 (@AustinGbc_) July 4, 2020

Eagle holding a shark fish. https://t.co/YYHrSX9Z8x — Deepak Kumar (@deepak_kumar746) July 3, 2020

Nothing is impossible in nature😲 https://t.co/edkS8Mh3ac — Noushin Shah Khan (@Noushin__) July 3, 2020

That's a Condor, correct? Holy crap, it has a shark. https://t.co/CnrpswYOL3 — 🇨🇦🍁Cheryl🍁🇨🇦CANADA🍁🇨🇦 (@mini_bubbly) July 2, 2020

Shot on Myrtle Beach, the video has already garnered tens of millions of views.

What do you think the creatures in the video are?