2020 has been a year that only keeps getting stranger.
And the latest in the series is a video of a bird flying apparently with a shark creating buzz on social media.
Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7— Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020
The video shared on Twitter shows a the bird flying high in the sky with the shark in its claws.
While the bird seems to be somewhat like a Condor, netizens are confused if the large fish is a shark or ladyfish.
That’s not a bird. That’s Mothman.— CMK (@CMKwvu) July 1, 2020
This is a ladyfish indeed!— Ed Killer (@TCPalmEKiller) June 30, 2020
You might think you are a shark in your pond, but there always an osprey! https://t.co/nbg3lUUxWm— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 3, 2020
What...in the 2020... is this 😳 https://t.co/5WLuQgzoF5— stillAVol🍊 (@clg419) July 2, 2020
What a predator it is!😨 https://t.co/whTLyOvc2M— Aman Singh (@AmanSin59523574) July 4, 2020
Shot on Myrtle Beach, the video has already garnered tens of millions of views.
What do you think the creatures in the video are?