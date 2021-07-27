Mirabai Chanu bagged the title of 'India's first medalist' at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, winning silver in the women's 49kg category. 

Since her spectacular victory on Saturday, praises, prizes, and recognition have flooded in for the 26-year-old Manipur girl. 

Tons of tweets praising Mirabai Chanu on her Olympic victory and hailing her as an inspiration have surfaced online, but one in particular has attracted Mirabai Chanu's attention.

On Monday, weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam took to Twitter to post a video of a little girl lifting, who he claimed was inspired by Mirabai. A video of Mirabai competing in the Olympics plays in the background while the little one lifts a set of weights.

The girl imitates Mirabai - right from spreading powder on her hands before trying the lift to waving afterwards. "Junior @mirabai_chanu this is called the inspiration," Mr. Sivalingam captioned the video.

Mirabai Chanu praised the video, calling it 'cute.'  "So cute. Just love this." She expressed herself on Twitter.

This is how Twitter is overwhelmed with the video. 

Indeed, what an inspiration for the tiny tots! 