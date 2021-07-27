Mirabai Chanu bagged the title of 'India's first medalist' at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, winning silver in the women's 49kg category.

Since her spectacular victory on Saturday, praises, prizes, and recognition have flooded in for the 26-year-old Manipur girl.

Tons of tweets praising Mirabai Chanu on her Olympic victory and hailing her as an inspiration have surfaced online, but one in particular has attracted Mirabai Chanu's attention.

On Monday, weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam took to Twitter to post a video of a little girl lifting, who he claimed was inspired by Mirabai. A video of Mirabai competing in the Olympics plays in the background while the little one lifts a set of weights.

Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration pic.twitter.com/GKZjQLHhtQ — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) July 26, 2021

The girl imitates Mirabai - right from spreading powder on her hands before trying the lift to waving afterwards. "Junior @mirabai_chanu this is called the inspiration," Mr. Sivalingam captioned the video.

Mirabai Chanu praised the video, calling it 'cute.' "So cute. Just love this." She expressed herself on Twitter.

So cute. Just love this. https://t.co/IGBHIfDrEk — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

This is how Twitter is overwhelmed with the video.

Sister, You have become the ICON of the youths and new generation of INDIA..... — Poireinganba Meitei (@PoireiMetei1) July 26, 2021

This is the beautiful change you have instigated which will bear fruit in years to come. Inspiring kids at such an early age #MirabaiChanu 👏🏼👏🏼! #Tokyo2020 — Sudhish (@iamsudhish) July 27, 2021

Cuteness overloaded with this kids video .. @mirabai_chanu and finally you have motivated and inspired even the kids 👌👍.. that’s the best moment you have created with your Olympic winning medal 🎖🤩🤩👌👌👍👍 — raj_Chris (@rajChris8) July 27, 2021

The land that holds champions seeds like you will definitely give new inspirational growth for many....she's just one them.... — Savitha M C (@SavithaMC1) July 27, 2021

Wow thats really 🥰, if we start training our young ones from this age, definitely within next 16-20 years India will shine on top of the Olympic medal tally, All the best Junior 💪🇮🇳💪 🇮🇳. — Tajwar Khan (@Tajz366) July 27, 2021

Indeed, what an inspiration for the tiny tots! Let us know what you think in the comments section.