Mayur Shelkhe, a pointsman at Vangani station in Mumbai, saved the life of a child who fell off the platform on the railway tracks while a train was coming in his direction. 

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Railways and soon it went viral all over the internet.

In the video, you can see a child walking along with his mother on the platform. But, reportedly the mother was blind. Hence, she didn't realise the edge of the platform and couldn't pull her child back up from the tracks. 

Thankfully, Mayur made it just in time and saved the child's life even though it meant risking his own life. Had he not responded swiftly, the child would have gotten crushed under the train. 

His act of bravery is being appreciated by netizens. 

This is what a real hero looks like. 