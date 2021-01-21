Historic is probably an overused term to describe India's big victory Down Under, but it is also what does the most justice to our team's performance which is being praised by one and all.

And the long list of admirers includes the Pakistani media. After winning the internet with their memes last year during the World Cup, Pakistanis are now winning hearts with their encouraging coverage of the Australia tour.

Or at least this one news anchor is.

In a video shared by Twitter user Trendulkar, the anchor, who is claimed to be from Pakistan, praises our side and says:

Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, arey yaar kisne achcha nahin khela?...Aap keh sakte hain ki ye India ki best-ever series win hai. Hum Indian cricket team ko mubarakbaad dete hain.

And for the same, he is receiving a lot of love from everyone. Also, understandably, Indians are wondering what would have been the result, had an Indian news anchor done the same.

He is so happy! Haha. It’s so cute. https://t.co/fG1PlZ3jxj — Winter Lady (@amarllyis) January 21, 2021

Great ! Indian media ki waat lag jaati if they would have praised Pakistani team like this .... https://t.co/v6rzNLPSHU — dr k srikant (@Srikantortho) January 21, 2021

Imagine an Indian channel doing such a show on Pakistan’s victory. Just sit, relax and introspect my beloved country... https://t.co/3fVSdj4WH5 — Chakyar (@Chaakyar) January 21, 2021

Very sporting of him ! True Cricket lover ! https://t.co/lWGLSCtfFr — mamta Nigam !!! (@mamtan14) January 21, 2021

A good game of cricket is always appreciated, beyond borders and beyond nationalism in Pakistan - The way team India outclassed Australia in the recent series despite the hurdles is something thats praiseworthy from a cricket fan's perspective - Test Cricket at its Best. https://t.co/nZ8a0DTgD1 — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) January 21, 2021

This is so nice :) https://t.co/852XQxpoEh — Mihir Nargundkar (@Nargoondkar) January 21, 2021

Such a fantastic clip - genuine joy! I can never imagine Indian media in current form effussing such genuine, happy praise if Pakistan ever wins like we did. https://t.co/dYcroKKdvZ — Minal (@Granger_Gab) January 21, 2021

Thank you, neighbours. We appreciate this.