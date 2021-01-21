Historic is probably an overused term to describe India's big victory Down Under, but it is also what does the most justice to our team's performance which is being praised by one and all. 

And the long list of admirers includes the Pakistani media. After winning the internet with their memes last year during the World Cup, Pakistanis are now winning hearts with their encouraging coverage of the Australia tour.  

Or at least this one news anchor is. 

In a video shared by Twitter user Trendulkar, the anchor, who is claimed to be from Pakistan, praises our side and says:

Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, arey yaar kisne achcha nahin khela?...Aap keh sakte hain ki ye India ki best-ever series win hai. Hum Indian cricket team ko mubarakbaad dete hain.

And for the same, he is receiving a lot of love from everyone. Also, understandably, Indians are wondering what would have been the result, had an Indian news anchor done the same.

Thank you, neighbours. We appreciate this. 