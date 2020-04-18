In a heartwarming video, a police officer can be seen feeding a banana to an amputee monkey as he himself talks on the phone.

It is not known where the video is from, but the monkey is presumably a stray animal, taken in by the police for proper care.

The officer can be seen wearing a mask and holding a banana in one hand, while a mobile in another. After his call, he peels the banana further so that the monkey can have it properly.

Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey. pic.twitter.com/7IKBGLlAy6 — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) April 17, 2020

The video is now winning hearts on the internet and has 96k views already.

Some pictures make u want to do more than just a like RT or comment. This is that.

The cop sure isnt posing, its genuine. He is probably on a short break & sharing his snack. — Chowkidar (@imranshriff) April 17, 2020

Times when @Twitter makes me smile. — Pallavi Pareek (@PallaviPareek) April 17, 2020

Thankful for Kind police like this — Glitter Galactic (@PlanetLuv) April 17, 2020

thanks for sharing! empathy is all we need :) — शक्ति-Man (@rahulsingh18) April 17, 2020

So touching!