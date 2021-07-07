After the latest round of fuel price hikes by oil marketing firms, petrol and diesel prices across the country have skyrocketed, having significant impact on individuals and the economy as a whole.

While oil prices were increased by seven paise way back in 1973, Vajpayee took a bullock cart to parliament to protest then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Slogans like "kamar-tod mehengai hai" were sung.



Have a close look at the video below:

The video was shared by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as he tweets:

Rare footage from 1973 of an opposition protest when petrol prices were raised by seven Paise. Atal Bihari Vajpayee arrived in Parliament on a bullock cart (which would not be possible today with the new security restrictions on vehicle entry into the complex!) pic.twitter.com/1hd97kgoMG — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 3, 2021

The video has gone viral against the backdrop of soaring petrol prices in India, with certain areas like Punjab and Kerala breaking the Rs. 100 barrier, and Delhi and Kolkata coming close.

How well do you co-relate this yesteryear's incident with the present scenario? Let us know in the comments below.