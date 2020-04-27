Videos and pictures of animals venturing outside on empty deserted streets and loving each and every bit of their freedom has been doing rounds on the internet for quite sometime.
And, this time two young adorable leopards playing by the roadside, amid the lockdown, is putting smiles on people's faces.
IFS officer, Vaibhav Singh shared the video on Twitter where two young leopards were busy exploring nature and playing with each other at night. They were jumping with joy and they seemed to be enjoying their nature walk.
Growing up is the best part of life. Be it humans or #leopards !! VC: WA @PantheraCats @rameshpandeyifs @paragenetics @bhlab_india @ifs_kundan @Koko__Rose @susantananda3 @shivaniazadTOI @Ruthren91 @ntca_india pic.twitter.com/OLRkYqnMWH— Vaibhav Singh,IFS (@VaibhavSinghIFS) April 22, 2020
Mr Singh captioned the fun video, "Growing up is the best part of life. Be it humans or #leopards!" and we totally agree with him on this.
We don't know where this video was shot but it's extremely cute and Twitter also expressed their delight.
Joy to watch— Vaibhav (@vvshresthi) April 27, 2020
Beautiful. Frequently encounter them in my treks in Aravali jungles in south Rajasthan. Very agile creautre— Shanky (@Shanky55056802) April 24, 2020
This video has definitely made our day and we hope it makes you smile too.