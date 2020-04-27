Videos and pictures of animals venturing outside on empty deserted streets and loving each and every bit of their freedom has been doing rounds on the internet for quite sometime.

And, this time two young adorable leopards playing by the roadside, amid the lockdown, is putting smiles on people's faces.

IFS officer, Vaibhav Singh shared the video on Twitter where two young leopards were busy exploring nature and playing with each other at night. They were jumping with joy and they seemed to be enjoying their nature walk.

Mr Singh captioned the fun video, "Growing up is the best part of life. Be it humans or #leopards!" and we totally agree with him on this.

We don't know where this video was shot but it's extremely cute and Twitter also expressed their delight.

This is such a nice video☺️ — Suparna Roy (@suparna_r) April 22, 2020

Joy to watch — Vaibhav (@vvshresthi) April 27, 2020

Beautiful. Frequently encounter them in my treks in Aravali jungles in south Rajasthan. Very agile creautre — Shanky (@Shanky55056802) April 24, 2020

These videos are unbridled source of joy — Abhijit Das (@Brain_Tinkerer) April 23, 2020

This video has definitely made our day and we hope it makes you smile too.