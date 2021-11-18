A video went viral on social media where a Pakistani policeman was seen shouting on the street in the middle of a busy intersection claiming he had to sell his children.

As strange as this sounds, the reason behind is heart-wrenching. It's alarming to see how poor people have to suffer for their basic rights.

گھوٹکی کے پولیس اہلکار کو بچے کے علاج کے لیے چھٹی نہ ملی اور لاڑکانہ تبادلہ کردیا گیا، چھٹی لینے اور تبادلہ رکوانے کے لیے افسران کو پچاس ھزار روپے رشوت دینی پڑے گی، اہلکار پچاس ھزار میں ایک بیٹا بیچنے کی آوازیں لگاتا رہا۔

ہائے انسانیت کہاں ہے 😧😮

The man we see in the video is Nisar Lashari, a policeman from the prisons department. He screamed that he'd sell his children for 50,000 Pakistani rupees.

According to a report in Vice World News, Lashari needed leave for his son’s medical procedure. But a senior officer asked for a bribe in exchange for granting him leave. When he could not bribe him, Lashari's leave was cancelled & he was transferred to Larkana which is 120 km from the city.

Corruption and misplaced intentions of Pakistani State.

Corruption and misplaced intentions of Pakistani State.

Why did they give me this punishment just for not paying a bribe? I am so poor that I could not even travel to Karachi to file a complaint with the inspector general of prisons. The people here are so powerful and there is usually no action taken against them.

He further said, "Was I supposed to pay off bribes or pay for my child's operation? Was I supposed to work in Larkana or was I supposed to take my child for treatment?"

Soon people started to call out this injustice, and luckily a decision was made in his favour. He was able to save his job at the prison in Ghotki & was granted a 14-day leave of absence.

No one deserves this kind of exploitation.